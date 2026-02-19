During a Black History Month reception, US President Donald Trump paid tribute to civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, who passed away at 84. Trump called Jackson a 'good man' and a 'real hero' while mourning his passing.

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) paid a tribute to US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson during a White House reception marking Black History Month. Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, considered a successor of Martin Luther King Jr, passed away on February 17 at the age of 84. Addressing the reception, Trump noted the contribution of African Americans in the US independence movement. The US President said, "I want to begin by expressing our sadness at the passing of a person whom I knew very well. He was a good man. He was a real hero, and I just want to pay my highest respects to Reverend Jesse Jackson."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Nearly 10,000 African Americans fought for the patriot cause in the Revolutionary War, helping secure our independence--and in every generation since, Black Americans have stepped forward to defend the flag and to defend our country like few others," he added.

Legacy of Reverend Jesse Jackson

Working as a close ally of Martin Luther King Jr, Jackson later formed the Rainbow Coalition, an alliance of Blacks, Whites, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans, and LGBTQ people, CNN reported.

Jackson established the Chicago-based civil rights group Operation PUSH (People United to Save Humanity), which aimed to empower African Americans, following the death of Martin Luther King Jr.

Presidential Medal of Freedom for Ben Carson

According to CNN, President Donald Trump, on the occasion, also announced the Presidential Medal of Freedom for Ben Carson, the former Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"Ben's getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom. That's the biggest; it's the highest award you can have outside of the Congressional Medal of Honour. But it's better, because, you know, a lot of people get the Congressional Medal of Honour, they're not around," Trump said.

The Medal of Honour is the US' highest military award for valour. (ANI)