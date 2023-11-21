Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Houthis hijack India-bound British cargo ship; release video (WATCH)

    A video released by the Houthis showed armed men descending onto the ship's deck from a helicopter. Israel denounced it as an "Iranian act of terrorism," while the Houthis insisted the ship had Israeli ties. The vessel's owner, Galaxy Maritime Ltd, reported it was now in the Hodeidah port area in Yemen

    Houthis hijack India-bound British cargo ship; release video (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 9:03 AM IST

    The Yemen-based Houthi militant group claimed responsibility for the seizure of the India-bound cargo ship, Galaxy Leader, in the Red Sea. The Houthis released a video of the ship on their TV channel, Al Masirah. The ship, initially reported as Israeli-linked was later identified by Israel as British-owned and Japanese-operated. The veracity of the video is yet to be confirmed. Israel denounced the incident as an 'Iranian act of terrorism', while the Houthis, aligned with Tehran, insisted that the ship had Israeli ties. The video footage showed approximately 10 armed men descending onto the ship's deck from a helicopter and taking control of the bridge.

    The current location of the Galaxy Leader is reported to be in the Hodeidah port area in Yemen, according to the vessel's owner, Galaxy Maritime Ltd. The United States condemned the seizure, considering it a breach of international law, and called for the immediate release of the ship and its multinational crew.

    The Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader is chartered by Japan's Nippon Yusen and has a crew composed of nationals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico, and Romania. The Houthis claimed the hijacking was in protest of the ship's connection to Israel and vowed to target vessels linked to or owned by Israelis until Israel concludes its campaign against Gaza's Hamas rulers.

    In response to the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office attributed the attack to the Houthis, emphasizing that no Israelis were on board. The Houthi spokesman, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, declared the ship's detention as a practical step in waging a sea battle, asserting that the move demonstrated the seriousness of the Yemeni armed forces. He stated that the Israeli ship's detention was the beginning of their campaign, emphasizing the necessity of using force to communicate with Israel.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 9:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    War between good and evil Israel releases new footage from October 7 music fest attack watch gcw

    'War between good and evil': Israel releases new footage from October 7 music fest attack (WATCH)

    Turkish cargo ship with over a dozen onboard sinks in Black Sea, one body recovered amid severe storm AJR

    Turkish cargo ship with over a dozen onboard sinks in Black Sea, one body recovered amid severe storm

    SFJ declares $10,000 reward for World Cup field intruder; controversy escalates AJR

    SFJ declares $10,000 reward for World Cup field intruder; controversy escalates

    Israel shares video of kidnapped hostages at Gaza main hospital finds new tunnel WATCH gcw

    Israel shares October 7 CCTV footage of kidnapped hostages at Gaza hospital (WATCH)

    Maldives pro-China shift: Experts decode the implications of requesting Indian military withdrawal snt

    Maldives' pro-China shift: Experts decode the implications of requesting Indian military withdrawal

    Recent Stories

    War between good and evil Israel releases new footage from October 7 music fest attack watch gcw

    'War between good and evil': Israel releases new footage from October 7 music fest attack (WATCH)

    Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty, Jyothika starrer banned in THESE countries rkn

    Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty, Jyothika starrer banned in THESE countries

    Anupamaa update: Anuj surprises Anupama by bringing Ba and Babuji home; Read more ATG

    Anupamaa update: Anuj surprises Anupama by bringing Ba and Babuji home; Read more

    Kerala: Hidden camera found in KUFOS university ladies hostel rkn

    Kerala: Hidden camera found in KUFOS university ladies hostel

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse First visuals of stuck workers released khichdi sent in bottles gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: First visuals of trapped workers released, khichdi sent in bottles

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon