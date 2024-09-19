Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tirupati Temple laddoos row: Andhra govt cites lab test report, confirms usage of animal fat

    Recent reports reveal that the ghee used to make the iconic Tirupati laddu prasadam during the previous YSRCP government contained traces of animal fat, including beef tallow and fish oil, sparking outrage and accusations of disrespecting religious sentiments.

    Tirupati Temple laddoos row: Andhra govt cites lab test report, confirms usage of beef fat, fish oil gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 6:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

    In a shocking development, as per the latest test reports, beef tallow, fish oil and palm oil were being used to make the laddus - distributed as prasad - at the famous Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. The Tirupati Laddu prasadam is served in the famed Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which is managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

    A report from the Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food, or CALF, lab at Gujarat's National Dairy Development Board revealed the presence of animal fat in ghee used to produce the famed Tirupati laddoos when the YSRCP was in power. The report indicated the ghee contained traces of fish oil, beef tallow, and lard; the last is a semi-solid white fat product obtained by rendering the fatty tissue of a pig.

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in making the famous Tirupati laddu, a consecrated sweet, during the previous YSRCP government. 

    "Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients...they used animal fat instead of ghee," Naidu stated during an NDA legislature party meeting here on Wednesday. The CM stated that pure ghee was now being utilised, and that everything in the temple had been sanitised, resulting in higher quality.

    Taking to X, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh targeted the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration over the issue.  “The Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam,” he said. 

    Targeting the previous YSRCP government, Lokesh alleged that it could not respect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FATF praises India's efforts to combat terror financing, money laundering; warns of Al-Qaeda threats in J&K snt

    FATF praises India's efforts to combat terror financing, money laundering; warns of Al-Qaeda threats in J&K

    Man commits suicide by jumping in front of bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; chilling video goes viral (WATCH)

    Man commits suicide by jumping in front of bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; chilling video goes viral (WATCH)

    'Unwarranted & unsubstantiated': India slams US court summons over Pannun's lawsuit over killing plot (WATCH) shk

    'Unwarranted & unsubstantiated': India slams US court summons over Pannun's lawsuit over killing plot (WATCH)

    No power on Earth can bring Article 370 back PM Modi declares after Pak defence minister's remark (WATCH) snt

    'No power on Earth can bring Article 370 back': PM Modi declares after Pak defence minister's remark (WATCH)

    Kerala: KSEB now sending electricity bills in Malayalam to consumers anr

    Kerala: KSEB now sending electricity bills in Malayalam to consumers

    Recent Stories

    Cats to Horses: 7 animals that are believed to bring good luck RKK

    Cats to Horses: 7 animals that are believed to bring good luck

    cricket India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Ashwin wins heart with century in Chennai scr

    India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Ashwin wins heart with century in Chennai

    FATF praises India's efforts to combat terror financing, money laundering; warns of Al-Qaeda threats in J&K snt

    FATF praises India's efforts to combat terror financing, money laundering; warns of Al-Qaeda threats in J&K

    Did you know? THESE Indian food items are banned in various countries NTI

    Did you know? THESE Indian food items are banned in various countries

    Did you know? THESE Indian food items are banned in various countries NTI

    Did you know? THESE Indian food items are banned in various countries

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon