Tirupati Temple laddoos row: Andhra govt cites lab test report, confirms usage of animal fat

Recent reports reveal that the ghee used to make the iconic Tirupati laddu prasadam during the previous YSRCP government contained traces of animal fat, including beef tallow and fish oil, sparking outrage and accusations of disrespecting religious sentiments.

In a shocking development, as per the latest test reports, beef tallow, fish oil and palm oil were being used to make the laddus - distributed as prasad - at the famous Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. The Tirupati Laddu prasadam is served in the famed Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which is managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

A report from the Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food, or CALF, lab at Gujarat's National Dairy Development Board revealed the presence of animal fat in ghee used to produce the famed Tirupati laddoos when the YSRCP was in power. The report indicated the ghee contained traces of fish oil, beef tallow, and lard; the last is a semi-solid white fat product obtained by rendering the fatty tissue of a pig.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in making the famous Tirupati laddu, a consecrated sweet, during the previous YSRCP government.

"Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients...they used animal fat instead of ghee," Naidu stated during an NDA legislature party meeting here on Wednesday. The CM stated that pure ghee was now being utilised, and that everything in the temple had been sanitised, resulting in higher quality.

Taking to X, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh targeted the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration over the issue. “The Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam,” he said.

Targeting the previous YSRCP government, Lokesh alleged that it could not respect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees.

