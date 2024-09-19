Cats to Horses: 7 animals that are believed to bring good luck

Lifestyle
As per mythology, elephants signify wisdom, protection, and good luck, especially when their trunks are raised.
In various cultures, particularly in Japan, cats are considered lucky. The "Maneki-Neko" (beckoning cat) is believed to attract prosperity.
This colorful insect is believed to bring good luck. It is believed that if you think of your wish when you see this insect, it will definitely happen.
Horses are symbols of strength and freedom. In some cultures, it is believed that keeping a horse statue attracts good luck.
According to some traditional beliefs, frogs are seen as a symbol of prosperity and fertility.
Considered a symbol of longevity and stability, tortoises are believed to bring good luck and protection.
In Feng Shui, goldfish signify wealth and abundance. They are believed to bring prosperity when kept in homes.