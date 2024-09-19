Lifestyle

Cats to Horses: 7 animals that are believed to bring good luck

Elephant

As per mythology, elephants signify wisdom, protection, and good luck, especially when their trunks are raised.

Cat

In various cultures, particularly in Japan, cats are considered lucky. The "Maneki-Neko" (beckoning cat) is believed to attract prosperity.

Ladybug

This colorful insect is believed to bring good luck. It is believed that if you think of your wish when you see this insect, it will definitely happen.

Horse

Horses are symbols of strength and freedom. In some cultures, it is believed that keeping a horse statue attracts good luck.

Frog

According to some traditional beliefs, frogs are seen as a symbol of prosperity and fertility.

Tortoise

Considered a symbol of longevity and stability, tortoises are believed to bring good luck and protection.

Goldfish

In Feng Shui, goldfish signify wealth and abundance. They are believed to bring prosperity when kept in homes.

