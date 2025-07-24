A Hindu temple in Melbourne's eastern suburb of Boronia was defaced with racist graffiti, sparking condemnation and a full-scale police investigation.

A Hindu temple in Melbourne's eastern suburb of Boronia was defaced with racist graffiti, sparking condemnation and a full-scale police investigation. The Shree Swaminarayan Temple on Wadhurst Drive was found defaced with hateful red graffiti - “Go home, Brown C***” alongside other racial slurs.

The incident was first reported by The Brisbane Times and The Sydney Morning Herald. Not only temple, but two nearby Asian-owned eateries- Kingsland Chinese Restaurant and Charles King Dumpling were similarly defaced. Authorities further revealed that a healing centre on Mountain Highway was also targeted that night, taking the number of affected sites to four.

Victoria Police, in a firm statement, condemned the act, “There is absolutely no place at all in our society for hate-based and racist behaviour.” All four incidents are being treated as interconnected, and an active investigation is underway.

Attack On Our Right To Worship

Makrand Bhagwat, President of the Hindu Council of Australia’s Victoria chapter, called the desecration of the temple “heartbreaking.” “Our temple is meant to be a sanctuary of peace, devotion and unity. To have it targeted in this way feels like an attack on our identity, our right to worship and freedom of religion,” he said.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan extended her personal support to the temple’s management, denouncing the act in strong words. “What happened this week was hateful, racist and deeply disturbing,” she wrote. “It wasn’t just vandalism – it was a deliberate act of hate, designed to intimidate, isolate, and spread fear.”

Local interfaith groups, including the City of Greater Knox’s Multifaith Network, rallied behind the Hindu and Asian communities. “We want to show that love and solidarity triumph over hate,” stated community leader Vikrant Thakur.

Indian Man Brutally Assaulted in Adelaide

In another deeply disturbing racist attack, a 23-year-old Indian national, Charanpreet Singh, was brutally assaulted and left unconscious on the street after a dispute over parking in Adelaide.

“They just said ‘f--- off, Indian’, and after that they just started punching,” Singh recounted to 9News. “I tried to fight back, but they beat me until I was unconscious.”

Singh suffered traumatic brain injuries and multiple facial fractures. While a 20-year-old from Enfield has been arrested and charged, other attackers remain at large.