Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed Israel killed Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, the third senior official assassinated in two days. Security chief Ali Larijani and Basij head Gholamreza Soleimani were also killed in Israeli strikes.

Iran Confirms Assassination of Intelligence Minister

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has confirmed that Israel killed Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib in an overnight attack, marking the third assassination of a high-ranking Iranian official in two days, Al Jazeera reported.

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The announcement on Wednesday comes hours after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed the Iranian minister had been killed, as per Al Jazeera.

Iranian security chief Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij paramilitary force, were also killed in Israeli air strikes on Tuesday.

Iranian President Condemns 'Cowardly' Killings

Pezeshkian condemned the "cowardly assassination of my dear colleagues," saying they "left us heartbroken". In a post on X, he added that their "path will continue stronger than before", as per Al Jazeera.

Israeli Perspective on the Assassinations

Al Jazeera's Nida Ibrahim, reporting from the occupied West Bank, said Israeli military analysts regarded Khatib as a trusted figure close to Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, Al Jazeera reported.

"According to Israeli sources, they said they have been gathering intelligence that allowed them in the past 24 hours to declare the deaths of three senior Iranian officials," Ibrahim said, according to Al Jazeera.

According to Al Jazeera, Katz also announced that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had given the Israeli military standing authorisation to eliminate other senior Iranian officials in their sights without case-by-case approval.

"This is seen as another success from the Israeli perspective in targeting the Iranian leadership," she said, Al Jazeera reported.

Profile of Slain Minister Esmail Khatib

Reporting from Tehran, Al Jazeera's Mohamed Vall said, "In terms of his credentials, he 'ticked every box' in Iran, having graduated from the influential seminary in Qom and previously studied under the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei," Al Jazeera reported.

"So he was really one of the top clerics, and he even has the title, Proof of Islam, one of the highest titles in the country. He is really well placed, religiously, ideologically and with decades of experience in the circles of intelligence, particularly civilian intelligence," Vall added.

"He's a man whose killing, no doubt about it, will cause a dent to the remaining structure of the regime, the government. So that is what the Israelis are counting on," he concluded, Al Jazeera reported.

US State Department's Bounty on Iranian Officials

As per Al Jazeera, the US Department of State offered a $10m reward on Friday for information about Iran's new supreme leader and other top officials, including Khatib.

Funeral Held for Larijani and Soleimani

A funeral ceremony for Larijani and Soleimani was held in Tehran on Wednesday, according to Press TV, as officials and mourners gathered to honour the two figures, Al Jazeera reported.

Larijani's Political Influence

Larijani had been one of Iran's most influential political operators, having previously led its nuclear negotiations with the West and served as speaker of parliament, as per Al Jazeera.

Iran Vows Resilience Amidst Attacks

In an interview with Al Jazeera aired after the killing of Larijani was confirmed by Tehran on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States and Israel had yet to realise that Iran's government does not rely on a single individual, Al Jazeera reported.