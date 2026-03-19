Russian envoy Roman Babushkin affirmed Moscow's support for New Delhi's dialogue-based approach to the Iran crisis. He noted the difficulty for India's BRICS presidency in forging a consensus among members to stabilize West Asia.

Roman Babushkin, Charge d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in India, on Wednesday said Moscow shares New Delhi's approach to resolving the crisis involving Iran and supports dialogue as the path towards stabilising West Asia.

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Speaking to the media, Roman Babushkin said Russia recognises the challenges India faces as the current chair of BRICS in bringing member states together to issue a joint position on the escalating conflict. "We absolutely share the Indian approach on the situation in the Middle East," the Russian envoy said when asked about the ongoing war involving Iran.

Russia on BRICS Consensus Challenge

He said Russia understands the difficulty of forging a consensus among BRICS members amid the rapidly evolving regional situation. "We realise the challenge for the Indian presidency in BRICS, how to bring all countries together to issue a joint statement, although the attempts are on," he added.

Babushkin said Moscow and New Delhi are in constant communication, both bilaterally and through multilateral channels, to find common ground on the crisis. "We are engaged almost on an everyday basis in order to find a common ground between all the member states. So we keep working bilaterally and multilaterally," he said.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

The Russian diplomat also referred to recent high-level discussions between the two countries on the Middle East situation. "Important point was, important event was the telephone conversation on the 11th of March, if I'm not mistaken, when Dr Jaishankar called Minister Lavrov. They discussed the situation in the Middle East in detail, " Babushkin said.

He added that the ongoing exchanges demonstrate that both countries are working to resolve the crisis. "So it's just to demonstrate that our discussion is going on and we are both interested to contribute to the solution of the crisis in order to stabilize the regional situation," he said.

Earlier on March 11, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which both leaders exchanged assessments on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and reviewed related diplomatic efforts.

In a post on X, Jaishankar described the interaction with Lavrov as a "good telecon", emphasising that the discussions covered mutual perspectives on the escalating situation in the Middle East and the broader diplomatic initiatives underway to address the crisis. He also noted that they took stock of the India-Russia bilateral cooperation agenda. "A good telecon with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Shared our assessments on the West Asia conflict and related diplomatic efforts. Also took stock of our bilateral cooperation agenda," the EAM stated in his post. (ANI)