    'Free the nip': Here's how Elon Musk reacted after his shirtless photo breaks the internet

    The SpaceX CEO is seen in the now-viral photos relaxing aboard a fancy boat dubbed Zeus, buoying around in the Aegean Sea.  The millionaire also removed his shirt while relaxing on a boat near Mykonos. Several photographs have emerged on social media showing Elon Musk splashing around in warm water while consuming beverages.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 5:54 PM IST

    A tweet from Elon Musk or a snapshot of the Tesla CEO is enough to get people talking on social media. That's exactly what occurred when images of him naked in the sun on a yacht in Greece circulated on Twitter. It shattered the Internet. However, guess what? Musk, as usual, responded coolly to the uproar over his naked images. The SpaceX CEO is seen in the now-viral photos relaxing aboard a fancy boat dubbed Zeus, buoying around in the Aegean Sea. 

    The millionaire also removed his shirt while relaxing on a boat near Mykonos. Several photographs have emerged on social media showing Elon Musk splashing around in warm water while consuming beverages. According to Page Six, Musk was part of a small group that includes fashion designer Sarah Staudinger and her husband Ari Emanuel.

    Within a day, Musk saw the viral photographs after a user with the username Teslaconomics uploaded them with the message. In response to the user's tweet, Musk commented, "Hahaha crap, maybe I should take off my shirt more often..." "Release the nip!" he stated that he had "already returned to the factory."

    Musk's vacation to Mykonos came to light during Musk's legal battle with Twitter. The microblogging platform has sued Musk for pulling out of the $44 billion transaction. Twitter argues that Musk is attempting to derail the agreement due to the decline in the market value of Twitter's stock and that the purchase is no longer in Musk's best interests. Twitter is now attempting to close the agreement with the lawsuit, and the trial at the court will begin on September 19.

