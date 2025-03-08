SHOCKING! Pakistani man shoots dead WhatsApp group admin for removing him from chat

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly shot dead the admin of a community WhatsApp group after being removed from the chat in Pakistan, police confirmed on Saturday.

SHOCKING! Pakistani man shoots dead WhatsApp group admin for removing him from chat shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 4:56 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly shot dead the admin of a community WhatsApp group after being removed from the chat in Pakistan, police confirmed on Saturday. The incident unfolded on Thursday evening in Regi, a locality on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to police records, the accused, identified as Ashfaq Khan, has been charged with the murder of Mushtaq Ahmed. The dispute ignited when Mushtaq removed Ashfaq from the WhatsApp group following a heated exchange. In an apparent attempt to mend things, the two agreed to meet. However, Ashfaq allegedly arrived armed and gunned down Mushtaq.

Police reports indicate that reconciliation was underway when Ashfaq suddenly pulled the trigger. The official complaint states that the motive was purely an act of retaliation after being removed from the group.

Also read: At least 11 people shot at during mass shooting at pub in Canada's Toronto; suspect at large

Humayun Khan, the victim’s brother, revealed that he had been present at the scene but was unaware of the dispute.

“My slain brother Mushtaq and Ashfaq had developed some differences in a WhatsApp group, forcing my brother to remove the latter. Ashfaq got infuriated and shot my brother dead,” Humayun told Arab News. “It was a non-issue or a very trivial matter. No one in our family even knew about the dispute at all.”

Authorities confirmed that Ashfaq fled the scene immediately after the attack. Police officer Abid Khan stated that a complaint had been filed and that law enforcement teams were conducting raids to track him down.

Also read: Did the US really spend $8 million on transgender mice? White House records REVEAL truth on Trump's claim

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Did the US really spend $8 million on transgender mice? White House records reveal truth on Trump's claim shk

Did the US really spend $8 million on transgender mice? White House records REVEAL truth on Trump's claim

Another White House showdown? Elon Musk & Marco Rubio's shouting match; Trump denies shk

Another White House showdown? Elon Musk & Marco Rubio's shouting match; Trump denies

Party drug MDMA may have helped survivors of Nova attack to cope with massacre trauma, study suggests shk

Party drug MDMA may have helped Nova attack survivors to cope with massacre trauma, study suggests

BREAKING: At least 11 people shot at during mass shooting at pub in Canada's Toronto; suspect at large shk

At least 11 people shot at during mass shooting at pub in Canada's Toronto; suspect at large

Justin Trudeau chokes up as he prepares to exit amid rising US-Canada trade dispute [WATCH anr

Trudeau chokes up as he prepares to exit amid rising US-Canada trade dispute [WATCH]

Recent Stories

How Changes in the RBI Monetary Policy Affect Your Home Loan Interest Rate

How Changes in the RBI Monetary Policy Affect Your Home Loan Interest Rate

Delhi govt launches Mahila Samridhi Yojna: Rs 5,100 crore scheme for women empowerment, financial independence vkp

Delhi govt launches Mahila Samridhi Yojna: Rs 5,100 crore scheme for women empowerment, financial independence

'Forgive one murder': NCP (SP) leader's unusual women's day demand from President Murmu amid rising crimes shk

'Forgive one murder': NCP (SP) leader's unusual women's day demand from President Murmu amid rising crimes

Play A23 Rummy T10 Tourney & Win Exciting Prizes Worth 30 Lakh

Play A23 Rummy T10 Tourney & Win Exciting Prizes Worth ₹30 Lakh!

Prahlad Joshi slams MK Stalin's delimitation protest, accuses him of covering up corruption vkp

Prahlad Joshi slams MK Stalin's delimitation protest, accuses him of covering up corruption

Recent Videos

'When Daughters Come Home Late, You Ask, But Do You...':PM Modi On Women's Day in Navsari

'When Daughters Come Home Late, You Ask, But Do You...':PM Modi On Women's Day in Navsari

Video Icon
Autographs, Smiles & Fans Bid Emotional Goodbye to Team India After Practice | ICC Champions Trophy

Autographs, Smiles & Fans Bid Emotional Goodbye to Team India After Practice | ICC Champions Trophy

Video Icon
ICC Champions Trophy Final: India vs New Zealand Pitch Revealed - Pakistan Connection?

ICC Champions Trophy Final: India vs New Zealand Pitch Revealed - Pakistan Connection?

Video Icon
Some Congress Leaders Conniving with BJP: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat | Asianet Newsable

Some Congress Leaders Conniving with BJP: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Farhan Akhtar’s Concert Becomes a Tribute to Women’s Day | MARD Initiative

Farhan Akhtar’s Concert Becomes a Tribute to Women’s Day | MARD Initiative

Video Icon