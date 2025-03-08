SHOCKING! Pakistani man shoots dead WhatsApp group admin for removing him from chat

Read Full Article

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly shot dead the admin of a community WhatsApp group after being removed from the chat in Pakistan, police confirmed on Saturday. The incident unfolded on Thursday evening in Regi, a locality on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to police records, the accused, identified as Ashfaq Khan, has been charged with the murder of Mushtaq Ahmed. The dispute ignited when Mushtaq removed Ashfaq from the WhatsApp group following a heated exchange. In an apparent attempt to mend things, the two agreed to meet. However, Ashfaq allegedly arrived armed and gunned down Mushtaq.

Police reports indicate that reconciliation was underway when Ashfaq suddenly pulled the trigger. The official complaint states that the motive was purely an act of retaliation after being removed from the group.

Humayun Khan, the victim’s brother, revealed that he had been present at the scene but was unaware of the dispute.

“My slain brother Mushtaq and Ashfaq had developed some differences in a WhatsApp group, forcing my brother to remove the latter. Ashfaq got infuriated and shot my brother dead,” Humayun told Arab News. “It was a non-issue or a very trivial matter. No one in our family even knew about the dispute at all.”

Authorities confirmed that Ashfaq fled the scene immediately after the attack. Police officer Abid Khan stated that a complaint had been filed and that law enforcement teams were conducting raids to track him down.

