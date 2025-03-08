At least 11 people shot at during mass shooting at pub in Canada's Toronto; suspect at large

At least 11 people have been shot at a pub in Canada's Toronto, with the suspect still on the loose, according to CTV News.

BREAKING: At least 11 people shot at during mass shooting at pub in Canada's Toronto; suspect at large shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 8, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

At least 11 people were shot at a pub in Canada's Toronto on Friday night, with the suspect still on the loose, according to CTV News. Police are investigating the mass shooting in Scarborough and say the incident occurred near Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive at approximately 10.30 pm.

According to officials, multiple people were struck by gunfire and left injured inside a pub in the area.

Emergency services rushed to the scene as officers secured the area and provided aid to the wounded. Authorities have not yet released information regarding potential motives or the type of weapon used in the attack.

Police confirmed that the suspect remains at large, and a search is underway to locate the individual responsible. No further details have been provided about the shooter’s identity or possible connections to the victims.

Toronto has seen a surge in shootings, including a major bust in November 2024 when 23 people were arrested after a shootout outside a recording studio. 

Also read: At least 5 people shot at manufacturing plant outside Columbus, Ohio (WATCH)

