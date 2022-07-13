'Ancient times': Elon Musk reacts to his business card from 1995 which has gone viral

Musk, the CEO of many firms including Starlink, Neuralink, and Boring, has responded to the tweet. "Ancient times," Musk remarked. His amusing response has earned over 11,000 likes and over 400 retweets.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 1995 business card has gone viral on social media, with many fans asking that the real card be auctioned off. A Twitter user named DogeDesigner published the visiting card on the microblogging network. The tweet has gotten over 8,675 likes and 394 retweets thus far.

Musk, the CEO of many firms including Starlink, Neuralink, and Boring, has responded to the tweet. "Ancient times," Musk remarked. His amusing response has earned over 11,000 likes and over 400 retweets.

Several Twitter users have now demanded that the actual card be auctioned off or that an NFT version of the paper be made available. A user inquired, "Can you execute a physical NFT claim on this Name Card?" Furthermore, several users were curious whether the email address included on the 'old' visiting card was still valid. "Do you believe it's still functional? I would like to write him an email", "Is that strange?" Twitter users inquired.

Meanwhile, Musk has hit back at Twitter's lawsuit accusing him of breaking the $44 billion contract by withdrawing out of the purchase transaction. Musk turned to Twitter just minutes after learning that Twitter had sued him and simply commented, "Oh the irony haha." Without addressing the case, it's evident that Musk has alluded to the continuing debate, especially given that Twitter allegedly refused to go through with the agreement back in April.

The lawsuit is the start of what could be a long legal struggle as Twitter attempts to hold Musk accountable for his agreement to pay USD 54.20 per share for the firm. Twitter, which is represented by M&A powerhouse legal firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, said Musk sought an out of the acquisition by claiming a "material adverse effect" or breach of contract.

Musk confirmed the cancellation of the USD 44 billion contract in a letter addressed to Twitter last week by his team. Musk chose to halt the transaction owing to many violations of the acquisition agreement.

