Has Donald Trump banned word 'felon' in White House records? VIRAL memo post sets social media abuzz

A purported White House memo allegedly banning the use of the word "felon" on White House premises has set social media ablaze. The document, widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), claims that US President Donald Trump has prohibited the term in “conversation or in writing,” with violators facing “immediate expulsion and/or disciplinary action.”

The alleged notice reads- "In light of recent events, until further notice I am directing all staff, operations personnel, cabinet members and White House visitors to stop using the word 'Felon' while inside the White House or on White House grounds, whether in conversation or in writing. Failure to comply with this directive will result in immediate expulsion and/or disciplinary action."

The memo appears to bear Trump’s signature, adding fuel to the controversy. However, its legitimacy remains unverified. Despite the memo’s viral traction, neither Trump nor the White House has issued an official statement addressing the alleged ban.

Social media reacts

The viral memo has set the social media abuzz as many users believing it to be real, while others remain skeptical due to the lack of official confirmation.

A user wrote, "You know what the sad thing is... I don’t know if this is real or fake."

Another user mocked the situation, saying, “LOL First he renames the Gulf of Mexico and brings back plastic straws—now this??”

However, X’s fact-checking community notes have stepped in, stating, “This is an unverified claim being presented as fact. President Trump has not officially banned the word ‘felon’ in the White House.”

Fact-checking website Snopes.com has also debunked the claim, concluding that the memo is entirely fabricated.

Last year, Trump made history by becoming the first US president to be convicted of felony crimes. In May, a New York jury found him guilty on all 34 charges related to a scheme to influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who alleged a past affair with him. Despite the legal storm, he went on to win the election and took office on January 20.

