World’s Richest Families 2025: Does the Ambani Clan Make the Top 10?
Do you know who the richest families in the world are? Let's check out the list of the top 10 wealthiest families according to Bloomberg's 2025 report.
Walton Family
The Walton family is America's richest. They oversee Walmart's $513.4 billion revenue and own 46% of its shares. Their net worth is $247 billion, or about 20 lakh crore rupees.
Al Nahyan Family
The Al Nahyan family is the world's richest, with a net worth of $335.9 billion, or about 30 lakh crore rupees. Based in Abu Dhabi, they are the ruling power in the UAE.
Al Saud Family
The king of Saudi Arabia, key government ministers, and other high-ranking officials are members of the Al Saud family. Their net worth is $213.6 billion.
Al Thani Family
The Al Thani family of Qatar earns from hospitality and insurance. Their production from offshore gas reserves has propelled them to global wealth. Their net worth is $199.5 billion.
Hermès Family
Known for its luxury fashion brand, the Hermès family is the richest in Europe. Their net worth is $184.5 billion.
Ambani Family
The Ambani family ranks eighth. They own the world's largest oil refining complex. India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, leads Reliance Industries. Their net worth is $105.6 billion.
