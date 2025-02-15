"They are so bad at it": Trump, Musk do joint interview on media attempts to separate them (WATCH)

US President Donald Trump says media efforts to create tension between him and Elon Musk are ineffective, according to a FOX News interview.

"They are so bad at it": Trump, Musk do joint interview on media attempts to separate them dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 15, 2025, 3:53 PM IST

Washington DC [US], February 15 (ANI): In an exclusive joint interview set to air on FOX News on February 18, US President Donald Trump has panned attempts by media of trying to create tension between him and the billionaire DOGE chief Elon Musk and said the efforts are not working.

Also Read: US Army bans transgender individuals from enlisting, pauses gender transition procedures

The interview with FOX News Channel’s Sean Hannity will also cover other topics such as Trump's first 100 days in office and major ongoing news stories.

In a sneak preview of the interview  airing on FOX News on February 18 at 9:00 pm ET, and released by FOX News on Friday, Trump discusses how the media's efforts to separate him from Musk are ineffective. 

In a video published by FOX News on its YouTube channel Trump said, “I see it all the time... Actually, Elon called me, you know they are trying to drive us apart. I said absolutely."

He added, "We have breaking news, Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk, President Musk will be attending a cabinet meeting at 8:00. And I say it is just so obvious."

He further said, “They are so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They are actually bad at it... I think nobody in history has ever gotten more bad publicity than me. I could do the greatest things. I get 98% bad publicity.”

The New York Post in a report said that 47th president, speaking in television news anchor’s cadence, parodied some of what he’s heard about himself and Musk on the news.

“You know, they said, ‘We have breaking news. Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk. President Musk will be attending a cabinet meeting tonight at 8:00,’” Trump joked.

A few days back, Musk, accompanied by his four-year-old son X, was seen in the Oval Office alongside Donald Trump as the US President signed an executive order to continue downsizing the federal workforce.

Musk stood next to the President's Resolute Desk on Tuesday instructing federal agencies to collaborate with the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to reduce staff and limit new hires.

Standing beside the US President, Musk, who leads DOGE, spoke about the department's goals but also acknowledged that "some of the things I say will be incorrect," in response to a question about his previous comments on Gaza, CNN reported.

Musk also took the opportunity to defend his actions during a lengthy Q&A session. As Trump watched, Musk, dressed in a black coat and accompanied by his 4-year-old son, X, addressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest, insisting that his business dealings with the government did not interfere with his work at the head of DOGE.

The White House also shared a video of the three on its X social media account. "President Trump, @ElonMusk, and little X in the Oval Office." (ANI)

Also Read: Will US reciprocal tariffs impact Indian exports? Trade experts say it depends on implementation

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap, 369 Palestinians to be freed dmn

Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap, 369 Palestinians to be freed

Will US reciprocal tariffs impact Indian exports? Trade experts say it depends on implementation dmn

Will US reciprocal tariffs impact Indian exports? Trade experts say it depends on implementation

Trump-Musk campaign overhauls US bureaucracy, over 9,500 federal workers dismissed ddr

Trump-Musk campaign overhauls US bureaucracy, over 9,500 federal workers dismissed

Undetectable doping? Scientists warn of bio hack that enhances athletes' endurance and speed snt

Undetectable doping? Scientists warn of bio hack that enhances athletes' endurance and speed

131 Pakistanis deported from 12 countries over legal violations, including drug offences and illegal entry snt

131 Pakistanis deported from 12 countries over legal violations, including drug offences and illegal entry

Recent Stories

Raghu Ram reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, says 'Some jokes went too far...' NTI

Raghu Ram reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, says 'Some jokes went too far...'

Used car loans made easy: How Loan-to-Value ratios impact your financing AJR

Used car loans made easy: How Loan-to-Value ratios impact your financing

Champions Trophy 2025: Top 6 leading wicket-takers HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Top 6 leading wicket-takers

Gujarat SHOCKER! Man stabs teen for talking to daughter, attack caught on camera (WATCH) ddr

Gujarat SHOCKER! Man stabs teen for talking to daughter, attack caught on camera (WATCH)

Fashion Tips: 7 tips to style black clothes without repeating outfits MEG

Fashion Tips: 7 tips to style black clothes without repeating outfits

Recent Videos

Gujarat Giants vs RCB Highlights: RCB WINS by 6 Wickets in WPL 2025 Thriller!

Gujarat Giants vs RCB Highlights: RCB WINS by 6 Wickets in WPL 2025 Thriller!

Video Icon
Top 10 Bollywood Breakup Songs 💔 Must-Listen Playlist! 🎶

Top 10 Bollywood Breakup Songs 💔 Must-Listen Playlist! 🎶

Video Icon
Escaping the Taliban: Afghan Snowboarders Find Freedom on the Slopes in France!

Escaping the Taliban: Afghan Snowboarders Find Freedom on the Slopes in France!

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Stunning DRONE View of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj!

Maha Kumbh 2025: Stunning DRONE View of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj!

Video Icon
World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Video Icon