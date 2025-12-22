Over 12.1 million people from 150 countries participated in the largest collective meditation in history, led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on World Meditation Day, a UN-adopted observance. A new Gallup study on meditation was also announced.

In what experts described as a defining moment for global wellbeing, more than 12.1 million people from 150 countries participated in what was billed as the largest collective meditation in history, led by India's spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on World Meditation Day.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A UN-Adopted Global Observance

World Meditation Day was formally adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2024 as an annual observance to underline the role of meditation in mental wellbeing and social harmony. This year's observance was anchored at the United Nations Trusteeship Council in New York, where diplomats and senior officials joined the live meditation led by Gurudev, while millions more participated across continents.

From Indian cities and villages to communities in Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas and Australia, the meditation connected people across geographies. Participants included students, professionals, farmers and prison inmates from more than 60 countries, with organisers highlighting the scale of shared silence and collective stillness rather than mass gatherings.

Landmark Study on Meditation Launched

The global event was accompanied by the announcement of a first-of-its-kind study on meditation and wellbeing, launched jointly by Gallup and The Art of Living ahead of World Meditation Day. Under this collaboration, Gallup will integrate new meditation-related questions into the Gallup World Poll, enabling comparative, data-driven insights into the relationship between meditation, emotional health, life evaluation and social wellbeing across populations.

Gallup's recent research has shown that negative emotions such as stress and worry remain elevated worldwide, reinforcing the need for scalable approaches to mental health. The study's global results are expected in December 2026 and could inform public policy, education systems and workplace wellbeing initiatives.

Meditation as a 'Necessity' on the World Stage

India's spiritual and cultural heritage was placed at the centre of the global observance, with meditation presented as a practical and evidence-based tool for addressing anxiety, burnout and broader societal strain. Addressing the gathering at the United Nations, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "Meditation is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity," a message that resonated across diplomatic circles and grassroots communities.

Earlier, on December 19, Permanent Representatives from India, Sri Lanka, Andorra, Mexico and Nepal, along with other member countries and UN agencies, came together to mark World Meditation Day. The event featured discussions on the relevance of meditation in addressing global social, political and mental health challenges, alongside Gurudev's keynote address and guided meditation at the UN. (ANI)