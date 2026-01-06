In a dramatic wedding moment caught on camera, a groom surprised everyone by climbing a rope to kiss his bride in a Spider-Man style after their marriage ceremony. The unexpected act instantly grabbed attention at the venue.

From grooms making grand entrances on bulldozers and JCBs to over-the-top, jaw-dropping decor, couples are going to extraordinary lengths to ensure their wedding goes viral. In a dramatic wedding moment caught on camera, a groom climbed a rope to kiss his bride in a Spider-Man style after their marriage ceremony. The unexpected act surprised everyone and instantly grabbed attention at the venue.

A 'Spider-Man' Moment Steals the Show

As the newlyweds walked down from the wedding stage, guests expected the usual smiles and celebrations. Instead, they were left stunned. In a move straight out of a superhero film, the groom suddenly grabbed a hanging rope, climbed up, and flipped upside down — perfectly recreating Spider-Man’s iconic pose. Gasps quickly turned into cheers as the bride, without missing a beat, leaned in and sealed their first kiss while he hung mid-air.

The crowd erupted in applause, with guests clapping, hooting, and filming the moment. After the dramatic kiss, the groom dropped back to the floor, raised his hands in triumph, and soaked in the thunderous approval. The video has now gone viral.

‘Spider-Man’s Blessing’ for the newlyweds

Netizens were quick to flood the comment section with witty reactions. One user joked that the couple now had Spider-Man’s eternal blessing. A user wrote, “Spiderman bless you”.

Another commented, “That’s so amazing, Peter Parker II”.