A viral video from a Kerala wedding shows a man wearing a QR code on his shirt for guests to send cash gifts digitally. This modern take on the traditional "shagun" custom sparked mixed online reactions.

A wedding in Kerala has gone viral for all the right reasons. The bride's father showed up at the ceremony with a Paytm QR code stuck to his shirt, inviting guests to send their 'shagun' (blessings in cash) through digital payments instead of the usual envelopes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The short video, which is now doing the rounds on social media, opens with a vibrant wedding scene filled with laughter and colour. The camera then zooms in on the father, who smiles and proudly points at the QR code on his pocket, as guests come forward to scan and "gift" money digitally.

Scroll to load tweet…

Tradition meets technology

Indian weddings are known for their grandeur, big gatherings, emotional moments, and the age-old ritual of gifting cash in envelopes. But this Kerala wedding gave that tradition a tech twist. Many online users called it a sign of "India going truly digital," while others joked that it was the "next level of UPI innovation."

Social media reacts

As with most viral moments, reactions were mixed. Some found the idea hilarious and creative.

"Bhai ab envelope mein 100 bhi nahi de sakte!" one user laughed.

Another wrote, "Bhai sara paisa white mein (It's all white money now)."

Not everyone was impressed, though. A few users compared the act to "begging" and said it didn't suit the occasion. "He might think it's cool, but some people might see it as indecent," one person commented.

Amid the chatter, another user who claimed to know the family clarified that it was a joke by the bride's uncle, and the guests scanning the code were close relatives playing along.

Asianet Newsable could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.