A full-blown drama unfolded at a wedding celebration in Indonesia after the groom’s ex-girlfriend tried to kiss him on the hand right in front of the bride on the stage. The viral video shows a newlywed couple standing on the wedding stage, smiling as guests line up to offer their congratulations. The bride and groom appear relaxed but the celebratory mood abruptly changes when the groom’s alleged ex-girlfriend makes her way onto the stage.

At first, like any other guest, she congratulated the couple. However, within seconds, the woman suddenly grabs the groom’s hand and attempts to kiss it.

The bride’s reaction is swift and fierce. Enraged, she grabs the woman by her hair and forcefully throws her aside, turning what was meant to be a picture-perfect wedding moment into a scene straight out of a drama film.

The clip, reportedly from Indonesia, was shared on X by viral content handle @gharkekalesh and has since sparked intense debate online.

A user wrote, "The bride was like "kiss around and find out".

Another user commented, “Some people really don’t know when to let go. Respect the moment, respect the bride that response was absolutely justified.”

