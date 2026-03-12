The UN Security Council passed Resolution 2817 condemning Iran's attacks on its neighbours with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions from China and Russia. The resolution demands an immediate halt to attacks on civilian areas and maritime threats.

Resolution Terms and International Backing

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution condemning Iran's "egregious attacks" against its regional neighbours, as violence continues to spiral across the Middle East. The 15-member Council passed Resolution 2817 (2026) with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions from China and the Russian Federation. The move comes as the conflict, which began on 28 February, nears its two-week mark and involves nearly a dozen nations.

Under the terms of the resolution, the Council condemned "in the strongest terms" Iran's strikes against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. The text specifically condemned Iranian attacks on "residential areas and civilian objects," demanding their immediate cessation. The resolution also demanded that Tehran halt its "threats, provocations and actions aimed at interfering with maritime trade," alongside its support for proxy groups.

Bahrain's representative welcomed the adoption, stating, "The message is clear," and noted that the "international community is resolute in rejecting these Iranian unjust, hostile acts."

The representative of the United States, serving as Council President for March, remarked that "Iran shoots in all directions," highlighting that a record number of nearly 140 Member States including India co-sponsored the text.

Denmark's representative added that at this "crucial moment, it is imperative to listen to the voices of the region."

France's representative placed heavy blame on Tehran, declaring, "Iran bears a heavy responsibility for the current escalation." Meanwhile, the representative of Liberia, also speaking for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia, noted their vote reflected a "principled commitment to diplomacy, dialogue, de-escalation and respect for international law."

China and Russia Abstain, Counter-Resolution Fails

China, which abstained, cautioned that the resolution "does not fully reflect the root cause and overall picture of the conflict in a balanced manner." Moscow's representative echoed this sentiment, describing the tone as "biased and one-sided," and argued that reading it without context suggests Tehran struck targets "out of pure malice."

Following the first vote, the Council rejected a second draft resolution tabled by the Russian Federation. The impartial document, which sought to de-escalate without naming specific parties, failed to pass, receiving only four votes in favour. The United Kingdom's representative criticised the Russian move, stating it was "impossible to overlook the hypocrisy of Russia presenting itself here as a guardian of international peace and security." Latvia's delegate also voted against the Russian text, describing it as deeply "cynical."

Iran Defiant, Israel Welcomes Condemnation

In a defiant address to the Council, Tehran's delegate called the resolution a "manifest injustice against my country" and a "serious setback to the Council's credibility." Conversely, the representative of Israel welcomed the condemnation, stating the message is clear: "Targeting civilians is wrong, targeting cities is wrong, and Iran must stop."