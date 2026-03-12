WHO Director-General warns of immense strain on Middle East health systems amid conflict. Reports show thousands of casualties in Iran, Lebanon, and Israel, with attacks on healthcare rising and numerous health facilities closing down.

WHO Flags Dire Health Crisis

The World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has flagged the strain on health systems in the Middle East as the conflict enters its 13th day. In a post on X the Director-General of the World Health Organization said, "More than ten days into the recent escalation of conflict in the Middle East, health systems are under immense strain. Reports indicate over 1,300 deaths and 9,000 injuries in Iran, at least 570 deaths and over 1,400 injuries in Lebanon, and 15 deaths with 2,142 injuries in Israel. Attacks on health care are increasing, with WHO verifying 18 attacks in Iran, 25 in Lebanon, and 2 in Israel since February 28, resulting in tragic losses among health workers. These attacks not only claim lives but also deprive communities of critical care when they need it most,"

Soaring Public Health Risks

"Public health risks are soaring, with over 100,000 people in Iran and up to 700,000 in Lebanon displaced under deteriorating conditions, facing limited access to clean water and sanitation. Vulnerable populations, especially women and children, are at heightened risk of illness. The situation is compounded by numerous health facility closures. In Lebanon, 49 primary health care centres and five hospitals have shut down due to evacuation orders, while access to medical services is severely restricted in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. Disruptions in medical supply chains due to airspace restrictions are leading to significant backlogs in essential health supplies for over 1.5 million people across 25 countries," he added.

Call for De-escalation and Protection

The WHO has called on all parties to protect civilians and advocated that Peace remains the best medicine. "WHO calls on all parties to protect civilians and health care, ensure unimpeded humanitarian access, and work toward de-escalation. The urgency for action is critical to prevent the collapse of already fragile health systems and to support the recovery of impacted communities. Peace is the best medicine," he said.

UN Security Council Condemns Iran's Attacks

Meanwhile, The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution condemning Iran's "egregious attacks" against its regional neighbours amid rapidly spiralling violence in the Middle East, while rejecting a second draft tabled by the Russian Federation. The 15-member Council adopted resolution 2817 (2026) by a vote of 13 in favour to none against, with 2 abstentions (China, Russian Federation).

It comes as the war, which began with Israeli and United States airstrikes against Iran on 28 February, nears its two-week mark and has spread to nearly a dozen nations across the already fragile Middle East region. As per the terms of the resolution, the Council condemned "in the strongest terms" Iran's attacks against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan and reiterated its strong support for those countries' sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence. (ANI)