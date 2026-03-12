The UAE leads a significant UN diplomatic push, resulting in the Security Council's adoption of a resolution condemning unprovoked Iranian missile and drone strikes. The resolution passed with 13 votes in favour and nearly 140 co-sponsors.

The United Arab Emirates has led a significant diplomatic push at the United Nations, welcoming the Security Council's adoption of a resolution that "condemns in the strongest terms" unprovoked Iranian missile and drone strikes. Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, stated that the adoption "sends a clear and unified message that the international community will not tolerate attacks on our sovereignty or the deliberate targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

UN Security Council Adopts Resolution 2817

The resolution, which was co-sponsored by a record number of nearly 140 Member States, including India, follows a period of "unprovoked Iranian attacks" against the UAE, Jordan, and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. Prior to the vote, Abushahab joined representatives from the GCC and Jordan for a media stakeout, a statement subsequently posted on X, where he noted that "through its indiscriminate strikes, Iran has sought to spread terror." He added that regional populations have met the crisis with "remarkable resilience and unity."

Resolution 2817 (2026) was passed by the 15-member Council with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions from China and the Russian Federation. The move comes as the conflict, which began on 28 February, nears its two-week mark and involves nearly a dozen nations.

Key Terms of the Resolution

Under the terms of the resolution, the Council specifically condemned Iranian strikes on "residential areas and civilian objects," and demanded their immediate cessation. The UAE emphasised that the Council has now determined these actions "constitute a breach of international law as well as a serious threat to international peace and security."

The resolution requires Tehran to "immediately and unconditionally cease any provocations or threats to neighbouring states, including through the use of proxies," while also halting actions "aimed at interfering with maritime trade." Crucially, the text "affirms the right of self-defense in response to the Iranian attacks, as recognized by Article 51 of the United Nations Charter."

Following the vote, the UAE reaffirmed its "inherent right to self-defense, individually or collectively," to protect its territory, people, and vital facilities. Abushahab thanked the Council for standing with the UAE "at this critical time," asserting that Iran remains "liable for all injury and damage caused to impacted countries as a result of its unlawful armed attacks."

International Reactions to the Vote

In the background of the UAE-led initiative, the US representative remarked that "Iran shoots in all directions," while France declared that "Iran bears a heavy responsibility for the current escalation." Conversely, China and Russia abstained, with Moscow describing the tone as "biased and one-sided." The Council also rejected a separate draft resolution tabled by the Russian Federation, which failed to name specific parties. The UK representative criticised the move, stating it was "impossible to overlook the hypocrisy of Russia presenting itself here as a guardian of international peace and security."

Tehran's delegate called the final resolution a "manifest injustice against my country," while the representative of Israel welcomed the move, stating, "Targeting civilians is wrong, targeting cities is wrong, and Iran must stop." The UAE remains committed to "urgent and decisive action" to safeguard stability and "global economic security" following the formal submission of evidence detailing the scale of the attacks to the UN Secretary-General. (ANI)