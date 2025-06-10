Amid US visa pause, Germany is positioning itself as a stable and reliable "alternative" for Indian students, saying, "we are not erratic and volatile," and promising a secure academic environment.

Amid growing uncertainty around student visa processes in several Western countries, Germany is positioning itself as a stable and reliable "alternative" for Indian students, saying, "we are not erratic and volatile," and promising a secure academic environment.

The German Embassy in India reported a 35 per cent surge in applications to German universities from India over the past months, reflecting growing interest in the country's higher education system.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, German Ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann said, "In the context of the difficulties Indian students face in other countries, we have seen a sharp rise in interest for German universities and research institutions. Applications have increased by over 35 per cent in the last couple of months."

Currently, around 50,000 Indian students are studying in Germany, making it one of the top five study destinations for Indians after the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

In what appeared to be a subtle remark of growing scrutiny in other nations, Ambassador Ackermann assured Indian students of Germany's transparent and stable system. "We are a very reliable partner. When it comes to studying or researching in Germany, we don't check your social media before you arrive," he said.

Most state-run universities in Germany don't charge tuition fees

The ambassador also highlighted that most state-run universities in Germany do not charge tuition fees. When they do, the fees are nominal compared to those in Anglo-Saxon countries. "We believe education is a public good, not a business opportunity," he said.

The ambassador's remarks come amidst the backdrop of a crackdown on foreign students in the US.

US President Donald Trump's administration has ordered US embassies around the world to stop scheduling appointments for student visas as it prepares to expand social media vetting of such applicants. Dr Katja Lasch, Director of the DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service) Regional Office in New Delhi, was also present at the press interaction.

German Academic Exchange Service (Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst) is a funding organisation that supports international students and researchers who wish to study or conduct research in Germany.

She emphasised that Indian students should avoid using commercial agents, noting that applications can be submitted independently through university websites.

"Most public universities in Germany do not work with agents. Our system is transparent and accessible. Students can get free counselling from DAAD and German university liaison offices in India," Dr Lasch said.

DAAD also highlighted that Germany offers over 2,300 English-language programs, including opportunities for international students to pursue PhDs, with strong career support and pathways into the labour market.

Germany is facing a significant demand for skilled professionals, especially in STEM fields. "We are looking for the smartest, most dedicated students--those who are eager to contribute and grow. And we see that in Indian students," Ambassador Ackermann said.

Post-graduation, students are allowed to stay in Germany for up to 18 months to look for employment, and once placed, they can easily extend their residence permits.

Officials stressed Germany's commitment to being a reliable, non-volatile partner in international education, especially as students face delays and unpredictability in countries like the US.

"Germany is very eager and happy to welcome Indian students. In these turbulent times, we offer not just world-class education but also a stable, inclusive, and trustworthy system," Ackermann concluded.