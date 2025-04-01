BSNL's mega offer: Get 1GB data for just Rs 1! Check out new recharge plan

Read Full Gallery

BSNL has launched Rs 1 per GB data plan for IPL cricket lovers. Detailed information about this is given in this report.

BSNL IPL Cricket Plan: Govt telecom giant enhances mobile network for customers

BSNL is rolling out new recharge plans, focusing on improving mobile network services to enhance customer experience during the IPL season.

With the IPL cricket fever gripping India, millions of fans are streaming matches on their mobile devices, driving an increased demand for high-speed data.

In response, BSNL has introduced an exciting recharge plan designed to delight cricket fans. The telecom provider has launched a special ₹251 plan, offering great benefits for IPL enthusiasts.

This Rs 251 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 60 days and offers a total of 251GB of data. Essentially, you get 1GB of data for just Rs 1, making it an unbeatable offer. No private telecom provider currently offers data at such an affordable rate.

While the BSNL Rs 251 plan is a data-only pack, it does not include unlimited calls or SMS. This plan is designed exclusively for users who need high-speed data at an affordable price.

This BSNL Rs 251 plan, launched specially for cricket fans during the IPL season, comes as a huge relief for millions. Users who need uninterrupted mobile data can take advantage of this offer, making it a perfect choice for streaming IPL matches without data worries.

With telecom giants like Jio and Airtel increasing their recharge prices, many users are now switching to BSNL, which continues to offer more affordable and budget-friendly plans.

Due to the growing demand, BSNL is rapidly expanding its 4G network, ensuring that more users can access high-speed data with its affordable recharge plans.

To enhance its 4G network coverage, BSNL is actively installing towers across India. So far, over 75,000 4G towers have been set up, with a target of 1 lakh towers in the near future. BSNL's 4G services have already been launched in several key cities across the country.

