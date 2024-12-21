Germany Christmas market attack: Suspect Dr Taleb Jawad's X account suspended, old 'terrorist' post goes viral

A car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killed two and injured over 60, with the alleged driver, Dr. Taleb Jawad, linked to extremist views and controversial social media posts.

On Friday evening, a tragic incident unfolded at a bustling Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, when a car plowed into a crowd of revellers, killing at least two people, including a young child, and injuring over 60 others. Authorities quickly apprehended the driver, reportedly identified as Dr. Taleb Abdul Jawad, a 50-year-old psychiatrist originally from Saudi Arabia. His social media activity on platform X (formerly Twitter) has since garnered significant attention, with old posts suggesting he may have predicted the attack months in advance.

The Magdeburg attack

The incident occurred in central Magdeburg, Saxony-Anhalt’s capital, 150 kilometers west of Berlin. Witnesses described the chaos as the car sped through the crowd, knocking people to the ground and causing widespread panic. A video circulating on social media shows people running for safety as the car careened through the market stalls. Emergency services rushed to the scene, where injured victims were treated, and the area was cordoned off to investigate a potential explosive device, though none was found.

“It is a catastrophe for the city of Magdeburg, for the state, and for Germany in general,” said Reiner Haseloff, premier of Saxony-Anhalt. He added that the death toll could rise, given the severity of some injuries.

Dr Taleb Jawad: Alleged suspect and arrest

German authorities identified the suspect as Dr. Taleb Abdul Jawad, a Saudi national who had lived in Germany for nearly two decades and became a permanent resident. Dr. Jawad worked as a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy and was reportedly not known to German authorities as an Islamist. Local broadcaster MDR confirmed his arrest and stated that the attack appears to be the act of a lone offender.

However, a Saudi source told Reuters that the kingdom had warned German authorities about Dr. Jawad, citing his extremist views expressed on his X account. The source claimed he had posted inflammatory content accusing Germany of favoring Muslim refugees and harboring Saudi spies. Meanwhile, Der Spiegel reported that he sympathized with Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Dr Jawad's X account suspended, old post goes viral

Dr. Jawad’s X account was suspended shortly after his arrest, citing violations of platform rules. However, screenshots of his posts, now widely shared online, suggest he may have foreshadowed the attack months before it occurred.

In a thread posted last August, Dr. Jawad expressed frustration with German authorities, accusing them of supporting Muslim refugees over ex-Muslims and enabling Saudi infiltration of ex-Muslim communities. He criticized NGOs for allegedly coercing ex-Muslims to remain within Islam and warned of repercussions.

"What is this farce?! If they act like this, why is it that when a Saudi citizen blows up a German embassy or randomly slaughters German citizens, they call him a terrorists??? What is the alternative to bombing and slaughtering when seeking justice in Germany? Where is the peaceful alternative?" he had written.

Dr. Jawad’s X activity also revealed a mix of anti-Islam, anti-Merkel, and pro-Israel sentiments. He had called for Israel to annex Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, and criticized former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, even advocating for her assassination. His controversial posts also targeted public figures like Andrew Tate for converting to Islam. Some social media accounts have speculated that the attack may have been staged to blame Islam.

These posts, paired with the subsequent attack, have fueled debates about his motives and mental state.

Political reactions and investigation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed condolences to the victims and their families, stating on X, “Our thoughts are with those affected by this horrific tragedy.” Scholz is expected to visit the site alongside Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who had previously warned about the heightened security risks at Christmas markets.

Meanwhile, a police operation was launched in Bernburg, where Dr. Jawad resided, to investigate any connections or suspicious items related to the attack. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether additional suspects are involved or whether the attack was ideologically motivated.

The Saudi foreign ministry condemned the attack, distancing itself from Dr. Jawad’s actions. The incident has drawn international attention, with questions arising about prior warnings from Saudi intelligence and whether German authorities could have acted preemptively.

