Sports

Gyokres to Osimhen: 5 strikers Arsenal could target next season

Image credits: Sporting CP/X

1. Viktor Gyokeres – Arsenal’s Top Target

The Sporting CP star has scored 42 goals this season and is leading Arsenal’s wishlist.

Image credits: SportingCP/X

2. Victor Osimhen – The Proven Goalscorer

Former Gunner Emmanuel Petit favors Osimhen due to his experience in top European leagues.

Image credits: Galatasaray/X

3. Alexander Isak – The Unlikely Dream Signing

Despite Arteta’s admiration, Newcastle are unwilling to sell their prolific Swede.

Image credits: Newcastle/X

4. Benjamin Sesko – The Young Prospect

The RB Leipzig forward has talent but is inconsistent, with 17 goals in 37 games.

Image credits: RB Leipzig/X

5. Ollie Watkins – The Surprise Contender

Aston Villa’s star has more assists than Gyokeres but lacks the same goal-scoring prowess.

Image credits: England/X

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How RR secured 6-run win over CSK?

10 reasons Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold can be Real Madrid superstar

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How GT secured 36-run win over MI?

Football transfer rumours: Sesko to Williams - Big updates