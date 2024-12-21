German Christmas Market Horror: CCTV footage reveals chilling moments of car attack that killed 2, injured 60

A tragic car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, left two dead and nearly 60 injured. The suspect, a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor residing in Saxony-Anhalt, was arrested.

Two people were killed, and around 60 others sustained injuries when a car rammed into a busy Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, in a suspected intentional attack, according to local authorities. The driver, a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia with permanent residency in Germany, has been arrested, as reported by CNN. Regional premier Reiner Haseloff confirmed the suspect, who is from Saudi Arabia and resides in Saxony-Anhalt. He addressed the media at the scene, which was secured and under police commando surveillance.

The CCTV footage captures scenes of chaos as people frantically run for safety or dive into market stalls to shield themselves. The narrow market lanes were littered with debris and injured individuals in the aftermath.

“As things stand, he is a lone perpetrator, so that as far as we know there is no further danger to the city," Saxony-Anhalt's governor, Reiner Haseloff, told reporters, as quoted by AP.

"We have arrested the perpetrator, a man from Saudi Arabia, a doctor who has been in Germany since 2006," he told reporters, calling the attack a "catastrophe" for the city and the country.

"From what we currently know he was a lone attacker so we don't think there is any further danger."

Authorities reported that the vehicle traveled approximately 400 meters through the Christmas market, causing widespread injuries and chaos in the city's central town hall square.

Emergency services, including ambulances and fire engines, swiftly arrived at the scene, which was illuminated by blue emergency lights and echoed with wailing sirens. Medics attended to severely injured victims on the ground while others were quickly transported to nearby hospitals.

The Christmas market, a popular annual attraction drawing thousands of visitors, is located in Magdeburg, the capital of Saxony-Anhalt. Featuring around 140 stalls, an ice skating rink, and various other attractions, the market was set to run until December 29. Magdeburg, home to roughly 240,000 residents, lies to the west of Berlin.

