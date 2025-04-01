user
Donald Trump to visit Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia next month: White House

US President Donald Trump announced his upcoming visits to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia next month. The announcement was made while signing executive orders in the Oval Office.

ANI |Published: Apr 1, 2025, 8:32 AM IST

US President Donald Trump announced his upcoming visits to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia next month. The announcement was made while signing executive orders in the Oval Office. Asked if the trip will take place in May as reported, Trump responds, "It could be next month, maybe a little bit later."

Trump reiterates that he decided to make Saudi Arabia his first foreign destination after Riyadh pledged to invest nearly USD 1 trillion in US companies, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, in a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump has set off a firestorm by suggesting he may seek a third term in office, despite the constitutional barriers, CBS News reported.

During the interview, Trump claimed, "There are methods which you could do it," prompting concerns about his willingness to challenge the amendment, which limits presidents to two terms. "I'm not joking," Trump emphasized, although he added, "It is far too early to think about it."

"I'm not joking," Trump said, but reiterated, "It is far too early to think about it."

According to CBS News, the 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, explicitly states that "no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." This limit was established after President Franklin D. Roosevelt's unprecedented four consecutive terms.

Any attempt to remain in office would be legally suspect, and it is unclear how seriously Trump might pursue the idea.

The comments nonetheless were an extraordinary reflection of the desire to maintain power by a president who had violated democratic traditions four years ago when he tried to overturn the election he lost to former President Joe Biden, as per CBS News.

Trump's comments have been met with fierce criticism, with Rep. Daniel Goldman labeling it an "escalation in his clear effort to take over the government and dismantle our democracy." Goldman urged Congressional Republicans to oppose Trump's ambitions.

"If Congressional Republicans believe in the Constitution, they will go on the record opposing Trump's ambitions for a third term," he said. Goldman, a New York Democrat who served as lead counsel for Trump's first impeachment. 

