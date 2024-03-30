Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gaza war: IDF says three senior Hamas terrorists eliminated in Shifa hospital operation

    The Israeli Defese Forces (IDF) on Saturday revealed three senior Hamas operatives were eliminated during a face-to-face combat against their soldiers in Gaza's Shifa hospital. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 9:56 PM IST

    Israeli military units, including the IDF's 401st Brigade and Shayetet 13 under the command of the 162nd Division, have been engaged in operations around the hospital area to confront Hamas members exploiting the medical facility.

    These operations are reportedly based on intelligence provided by the Israeli Intelligence Directorate and Israel Securities Authority (ISA), indicating the presence of senior Hamas figures within the hospital premises.

    Israeli forces, including Shayetet 13, the Duvdevan Unit, and the Nahal Brigade's Reconnaissance Unit, executed a targeted raid based on received intelligence indicating the presence of Hamas terrorists. During the operation, armed terrorists emerged from the ER room and engaged IDF soldiers in gunfire.

    Several militants, including senior Hamas figure Ra'ad Thabat and Mahmoud Khalil Ziqzouq, who served as the Deputy Head of the Rocket Unit in Gaza City, were neutralized during the raid by Israeli forces.

    Additionally, Fadi Dewik and Zakariya Najeeb were also eliminated during an encounter at the maternity hospital. Dewik was known for carrying out a fatal shooting attack in the Israeli settlement of Adora, resulting in the deaths of four individuals.

    Dewik had been released as part of the Shalit deal, an agreement between Israel and Hamas in 2011, which secured the release of Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier held captive by Hamas from 2006 to 2011, in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

    Najeeb, a senior operative in Hamas's West Bank Headquarters, played a significant role in coordinating terror activities between the West Bank and Gaza Strip. He was also released as part of the Shalit deal.

    Israeli forces also discovered a significant cache of weapons, including sniper rifles, Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition, and grenades.

    In recent days, Israeli forces engaged terrorists outside the hospital premises, successfully thwarting their activities with the assistance of soldiers from the Shaked Battalion.

    The IDF and Shin Bet emphasized their commitment to operating in the area while ensuring the safety of civilians, patients, medical personnel, and medical equipment.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 9:56 PM IST
