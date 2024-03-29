Hamas terrorist makes shocking confession of Sexual violence against Israeli woman, shares chilling details

A shocking confession by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant has emerged, detailing the heinous act of sexual violence against an Israeli woman during the October 7 onslaught, reigniting tensions in the region.

A chilling revelation amidst the Gaza war has surfaced, exposing the brutal reality of sexual violence committed during and after the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists. The detained militant, identified as 28-year-old Manar Mahmoud Muhammad Qasem, confessed to raping a lone Israeli woman at a kibbutz, shedding light on the horrors faced by victims.

In a disturbing account captured in IDF footage, Qasem described how he entered a room, encountered a terrified woman, and proceeded to assault her while armed with a handgun and grenades. His admission of the assault sent shockwaves through the region, revealing the grave impact of violence on innocent civilians caught in the crossfire of the Gaza conflict.

The terrorist's confession also highlighted the broader issue of sexual violence and abuse during armed conflicts, a concern echoed in a recent UN report. The report cited ‘convincing information’ indicating that hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack may have suffered similar atrocities, including rape and torture.

Israel's foreign ministry reacted strongly to the UN findings, labeling them as definitive recognition of Hamas' sexual crimes. However, Hamas had strongly denied these allegations, dismissing the report as an attempt to demonize the Palestinian cause and resistance.

The aftermath of the October 7 attack continues to reverberate, with Israel responding with military action aimed at neutralizing Hamas. Despite efforts to minimize civilian casualties, the conflict has escalated, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including warnings of an impending famine.