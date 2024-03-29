Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Photo of Hamas terrorists parading German tourist Shani Louk's naked body wins award, sparks internet fury

    A photograph depicting Hamas operatives parading a near-naked body of a German tourist through the streets of Gaza after the October 7, 2023 attack has stirred significant controversy after winning a prestigious photo of the year award.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    The tourist, identified as 23-year-old Shani Louk, was discovered deceased several weeks following the attack. The unsettling image was among a collection of 20 photographs that contributed to the Associated Press securing first prize in one of the categories of the Pictures of the Year International awards earlier this month.

    These awards are organized by the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute at the Missouri School of Journalism.

    Also read: Outrage after IDF soldiers seen posing with lingerie in Gaza; Israel reacts to shocker (WATCH)

    The news rapidly spread across social media platforms, triggering a wave of criticism regarding the use of Louk's image, described as an "outrageous desecration of Jewish life."

    Users expressed strong disapproval, labeling it as "wrong and sick" and marking it as a dark day for journalism. Some users criticized the award organizers, accusing them of prioritizing sensationalism over decency.

    "This is just wrong and sick," one user commented on X. "Today marks a dark day for journalism and the world as a whole," said another.

    "So terror porn and necrophilia are now the criteria for winning the Reynolds Journalism Institute's "Photo of the Year" award," a third user commented.

    The award organizers initially shared the unblurred image of Louk's body on their Instagram page but later deleted it due to the backlash.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Louk was taken hostage during the Supernova music festival near the Gaza border, which became a target of a surprise Hamas attack.

    Shani Louk swiftly became a symbol of the conflict as disturbing images of her lifeless body on a pickup truck circulated widely on social media. A rabbi, who provided insights into her family's ordeal, revealed that the tattoo artist had been subjected to torture and other heinous acts before her tragic demise.

    With dual German and Israeli citizenship, Shani Louk resided in Israel but had roots in Portland, Oregon. Her early years were spent in the city, where she attended kindergarten at the Jewish Portland Academy.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 4:34 PM IST
