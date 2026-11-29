A viral video recorded at an airport in France has sparked fresh concerns over baggage handling after showing suitcases being unloaded from an aircraft and seemingly tossed down a conveyor belt without much care.

A viral video recorded at an airport in France has sparked fresh concerns over baggage handling after showing suitcases being unloaded from an aircraft and seemingly tossed down a conveyor belt without much care. The footage, captured by a passenger shortly after landing, shows ground staff unloading luggage from an aircraft on the airport tarmac. As the suitcases emerge from the aircraft's cargo hold, they can be seen tumbling down a conveyor belt, with no workers apparently positioned to guide them or soften their fall.

Several bags slide, collide and bounce against one another as they make their way down the belt, raising questions about how carefully passengers' belongings are handled behind the scenes. The video has since gone viral, triggering criticism of the apparent lack of care shown towards checked-in luggage.

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Viral video, sparks outrage over rough luggage handling

Several viewers criticised the rough handling, arguing that baggage handlers should exercise greater caution, particularly when suitcases contain fragile or valuable belongings. Others questioned why no ground staff appeared to be guiding the bags as they rolled down the conveyor belt.

Some users, meanwhile, responded with humour, joking that the suitcases appeared to be enjoying a roller-coaster ride rather than being unloaded from an aircraft.