A heated confrontation broke out between passengers and SpiceJet staff at Delhi Airport after an airline employee allegedly threatened travellers following hours of flight delays.

A heated confrontation broke out between passengers and SpiceJet staff at Delhi Airport after an airline employee allegedly threatened travellers following hours of flight delays. A video capturing the tense exchange has since gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism of the airline's handling of the disruption.

Vishal M Yadav, an X user, shared the video on his account, claiming that the incident occurred at Delhi Airport after passengers were forced to wait for hours due to a delayed flight.

In the viral clip, several agitated passengers can be seen leaning over the check-in counter, clapping angrily and repeatedly challenging the airline employee to step outside. The staff member, who remained behind the counter, appeared reluctant to respond as the passengers shouted, “Come outside, show us outside. Come come.”

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According to Yadav's post, the prolonged delay left passengers stranded at the airport, with the airline allegedly failing to provide adequate information about the revised departure schedule or arrange basic necessities such as food, drinks and other essential amenities during the extended wait.

A SpiceJet employee allegedly addressed the passengers in a threatening manner, saying, “Meet me outside, then I'll tell you.”

The remark further infuriated the already frustrated travellers, who began confronting the employee, clapping and chanting as they insisted that he come outside.

The video has sparked a wave of outrage online, with social media users questioning the quality of airline services and accountability towards passengers. Several users argued that paying hefty airfares should not mean enduring hours of uncertainty, inadequate communication and unprofessional behaviour from airline staff.

Others pointed out that passengers were not demanding special privileges but merely expecting basic facilities, timely updates and courteous treatment while dealing with an inconvenience caused by the flight disruption.

Some users also slammed the airline's staff for allegedly mistreating passengers who were already frustrated by the prolonged delay, saying that travellers deserved a reasonable explanation and respectful communication rather than intimidation.