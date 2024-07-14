Former US President Donald Trump ‘shot’ in ear, rushed to hospital by secret service (WATCH)

Former US President Donald Trump was shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter was neutralized by Secret Service agents. Trump, hit in the upper right ear, assured the public he was "fine." The incident left one attendee dead and two critically injured. The attack occurred four months before the presidential elections.

Former US President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. As Trump spoke to his supporters, gunshots tolled out, leading to chaos and panic. Law enforcement officials confirmed that Trump was hit by a bullet, which pierced the upper part of his right ear.

The incident occurred at around 6:15 p.m. ET when a suspected gunman fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally venue. Secret Service agents swiftly responded, neutralising the shooter, who was later confirmed dead.

Trump, 78, was seen with blood running down his face as he was quickly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents. His campaign team later assured the public that he was "fine." In a statement posted on his Truth Social media site approximately two and a half hours after the shooting, Trump described the harrowing experience.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong. I heard a whizzing sound, and shots, and then felt the bullet ripping through the skin. "There was a lot of bleeding, and that’s when I understood what was happening," Trump stated in his post.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger provided further details, confirming that at least one attendee was killed and two others were critically injured in the shooting. The identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed.

This attack is the first assassination attempt on a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. It comes amid a highly polarized political atmosphere, just four months before the presidential elections and days before Trump is set to be officially named the Republican nominee at his party’s convention.

Footage from the rally, shared on social media, shows Trump turning towards the noise and briefly grabbing his ear before being surrounded by Secret Service agents. The event, meant to rally support for Trump's upcoming campaign, was abruptly cut short due to the violent incident.

Latest Videos