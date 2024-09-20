Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP SHOCKER! Man arrested for killing newborn after anger over fourth daughter

    According to Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma, Diwakar had been hopeful for a son, as he had already fathered two daughters with his late first wife. After remarrying, Diwakar's second child with his new wife was also a girl, making the recent birth his fourth daughter.

    In a shocking incident in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, a 30-year-old man named Bablu Diwakar has been arrested for allegedly killing his newborn daughter in a fit of rage. Police report that Diwakar, who was inebriated at the time, threw the one-month-old girl to the ground after becoming upset over the birth of another daughter.

    According to Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma, Diwakar had been hopeful for a son, as he had already fathered two daughters with his late first wife. After remarrying, Diwakar's second child with his new wife was also a girl, making the recent birth his fourth daughter.

    The incident took place during an argument with his parents on Sunday. In a moment of anger, Diwakar snatched the infant from his wife's lap and hurled her to the floor. The baby was immediately rushed to the hospital due to severe injuries. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

    Following the incident, Diwakar's wife, Deepu, filed a complaint against him. Authorities have charged him under Section 105 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Diwakar was subsequently taken into custody and sent to jail on Thursday.

