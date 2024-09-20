Lifestyle

8 Hardest Hindu Dharma Questions Asked in KBC, Do You Know?

Here are 8 of the most difficult questions related to Hinduism asked in KBC, do you know the answers? Check out NOW

1. The famous book Mrityunjay is based on which character?

A. Arjun

B. Bheem

C. Karn

D. Nakul

2. According to mythology, who among these was Shri Krishna's?

A. Renuka

B. Sarma

C. Revati

D. Swayamprabha

3. Who narrated the Mahabharata to King Janmejaya?

A. Maharishi Ved Vyasa

B. Rishi Vaishampayana

C. Narada Muni

D. Sanjay

4. On banks of which water body did Yadavas fight with each other

A. Prabhas Tirtha

B. Pushkar Tirtha

C. Ashwa Tirtha

D. Saraswat Tirtha

5. According to the Brahmananda Purana, which of these sages

was born from the anger of Lord Shiva?

A. Parashurama

B. Durvasa

C. Vishwamitra

D. Atri

6. Which son of Karna survived the Kurukshetra war

and later participated in Yudhishthira's Ashwamedha Yagya?

A. Vrishketu

B. Satyase

C. Vrishasen

D. Vrihanta

7. Which Veda is classified into two parts called Krishna

A. Yajurveda

B. Samaveda

C. Rigveda

D. Atharvaveda

8. According to Hindu mythology, which of these are brothers

A. Angad and Sugriva

B. Ganesha and Surya

C. Hanuman and Indra

D. Shani and Yama

Correct Answers

1. (C) Karn

2. (C) Revati

3. (B) Rishi Vaishampayana

4. (A) Prabhas Tirtha

5. (B) Durvasa

6. (A) Vrishketu

7. (A) Yajurveda

8. (D) Shani and Yama

Find Next One