    Finnish PM Sanna Marin's under fire after wild party video gets leaked

    36-year-old Sanna Marin, who has served as the prime minister of Finland since 2019, has come under fire after a video began circulating of her drinking and partying on social media.
     

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin finds herself in the centre of controversy after a video of her partying with her friends surfaced online late on Wednesday. The video, now viral on social media, shows her drinking and partying on social media. While some social media users termed Marin's actions as cool, many others saw it as unbecoming of a Prime Minister. 

    In the video, which appears to have first been uploaded to Instagram Stories, Marin is seen drinking with a group of pals while also dancing and singing along to songs by Finnish rapper Petri Nygrd and pop singer Antti Tuisku.

    According to the Iltalehti newspaper, singer Alma, influencer Janita Autio, TV host Tinni Wikström, YouTuber Ilona Ylikorpi, radio host Karoliina Tuominen, stylist Vesa Silver, and MP Ilmari Nurminen from Marin's Social Democratic Party are among the Finnish public figures who can be seen in the video.

    Local sports talk show host Aleksi Valavuori termed her as the most incompetent Prime Minister the country has ever had. Please take your leather jacket and resign, he wrote on Twitter.

    This is not the first time Sanna has found herself under the spotlight. The 36-year-old, Finland's youngest-ever leader, has faced flak over visits to clubs and festivals way too frequently. After coming into contact with a Covid case the previous year, Marin was forced to apologise for staying out late at a club.

    The PM left the house for dinner and beverages only hours after learning that her Foreign Minister had tested positive; at first, she had been assured she didn't need to isolate since she had had all of her vaccinations, but she subsequently failed to see a text telling her to do so. She apologised profusely for not realising that she needed to do that in a post on Facebook at the time. She stated that because the text message was sent to her work phone and not the personal phone she was carrying, she had missed it.

