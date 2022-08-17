Transgender model, 10, becomes youngest to walk New York Fashion Week runway

Noella, who began transitioning at age four, walked the runway for Mel Atkinson, the designer for Trans Clothing Company. She is popular among her friends and gets many messages from other transgender children, who ask her for advice.

A 10-year-old has become the youngest ever trans model to walk the runway in New York Fashion Week. Noella, who started transitioning at the age of four, strutted the runway for Trans Clothing Company designer Mel Atkinson. A few years back, the 10-year-old had her first modelling assignment. She is currently completely booked through November 2022.

Dee McMaher and Ray McMaher, her parents, expressed their extreme pride in their daughter's accomplishment. "Noella genuinely never experiences anxiety or fear. She is a small expert. She couldn't wait to walk the catwalk and see everyone and all the cameras. She is adept at handling crowds," said Dee, an event coordinator. Noella is well-liked by her friends and frequently receives letters from other transgender kids asking her for guidance.

As a problematic child who frequently threw tantrums and objected to wearing clothing, she has gone a long way. Noella began claiming she wasn't a male when she was only two years old, according to her parents. She went to therapy when she was four and told the therapist and doctor that she was a female. Although her parents think she's too young to transition medically, she socially transitioned at age four and officially changed her name at age seven. She also began her modelling career at that time.

"When we realised this and ultimately let her be herself, she flourished. She officially changed her name when she was seven. Additionally, she started doing runway modelling. Seeing her accept who she is has been really inspiring and genuine," Dee said.

“It has been so incredible and pure seeing her embrace who she is,” her mother said. “She has no fear when on stage and knows exactly how to work the crowd and camera," she added. Her mother concluded by saying that for ten years old, she is very mature for her age and self-assured. She wants to show other transgender kids that it is ok to socially transition and accept who they are.

