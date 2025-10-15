Seven people were arrested after a violent brawl broke out at a Whataburger restaurant in Texas, over a wrong food order. The fight, caught on camera, left one teenager with serious injuries, including a concussion and broken wrist.

A late-night visit to a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, turned violent after a food order mix-up led to a huge brawl involving multiple people. The shocking fight took place around 3:00 am last Sunday at the Blanco Road branch and was caught on video, which quickly went viral across social media platforms.

According to San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), the argument started when one group claimed another had taken their food order. The dispute began as a verbal argument but soon spiralled into a physical fight involving at least two groups of diners, reports the New York Post.

The fight caught on camera

The footage from the restaurant shows a chaotic scene. One man was seen being punched in the face and knocked off balance. Another man in an orange shirt was recorded throwing several punches at someone already pinned on the ground.

Despite bystanders trying to separate them, the fight intensified. One man was seen in a tight headlock, taking repeated blows to his face and head. Three women were also seen joining the brawl in the background.

Witnesses can be heard shouting in panic as the chaos unfolded. People screamed, "Calm down, calm down!" and "Stop! What’s wrong with you all?" in the background.

Serious injuries and arrests

The San Antonio Express-News reported that one off-duty employee who joined the brawl was later fired. A teenager involved in the fight suffered serious injuries, including a concussion, 40 lacerations, a broken wrist, bite marks, and bruising to his kidneys, liver, and ribs, according to CBS Austin.

Police later arrested seven people connected to the fight. The arrested individuals were identified as Andres Garcia Cardenas (21), Tyrone Tolliver (21), Miguel Torres (57), Meili Torres (21), Andrew Lopez (21), Deontae Tolliver (23), and Veronica Valdez (53).

All seven were charged with assault causing bodily injury and taken to Bexar County Jail, the SAPD confirmed.

Witness statement and cause of the fight

A woman named Rebecca Noel, who witnessed the fight, recorded the video and later posted it on Facebook. She explained that the incident began when part of another group's order was accidentally brought to her son and his friends.

Instead of staff addressing the mistake, Noel claimed, they told the other customers, "They have your food." This, she said, led the angry group to confront her son's table.

“Moments later, the situation escalated far beyond a simple misunderstanding into a violent assault,” Noel wrote. “There is absolutely no excuse for what happened. This never should have gone that far.”

Police investigation continues

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed they were called to the scene and are reviewing security footage and witness videos to understand the full sequence of events. The viral video has sparked widespread criticism online, with many users condemning how a small mistake led to such violent behaviour.

Police have urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation while the investigation continues.