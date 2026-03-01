Nepal Ambassador Shankar Prasad Sharma expressed confidence that the new government, following peaceful elections, will strengthen ties with India, taking the bilateral relationship to a 'new height'.

Nepal Ambassador Shankar Prasad Sharma on Friday expressed confidence that the new government in Nepal will further strengthen ties between the two countries following the recent elections in the country.

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Speaking to ANI in the national capital, Sharma said that the House of Representatives elections in Nepal were conducted peacefully and on time, reflecting the country's stable democratic process. "The elections in Nepal were conducted very peacefully and in time. There was no problem at all. In terms of India-Nepal bilateral relations, we already have a very strong relationship between the two countries. I'm sure the new government will try to take it to a new height in terms of our bilateral relations," Sharma said.

PM Modi's Congratulatory Gesture

He also appreciated the gesture by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating the Rastriya Swatantra Party following the election outcome. "It's a good gesture from India that Prime Minister Modi congratulated the Rastriya Swatantra Party twice. We will have the government soon, and then we will have more exchanges between the government of Nepal and the government of India very soon," he added.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi congratulated leaders of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on their electoral victory in the country's national polls and expressed confidence that the bilateral ties will scale new heights with joint endeavours of the leaders of the two countries.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he had a warm telephone conversation with Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Balendra Shah, senior leader of the RSP. PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to the leaders for the formation of the new government in Nepal and reiterated India's willingness to work closely with the incoming leadership.

"Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP's resounding success in the Nepal elections. Conveyed my best wishes for their forthcoming new Government and India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of our two countries," the PM stated in his post. "I am confident that with our joint endeavours, India and Nepal relations will scale new heights in the years ahead," the post added.

Nepal Monitors West Asia Situation

Commenting on the evolving situation in West Asia, Sharma said Nepal is closely monitoring developments and that the country's foreign ministry has established a task force to track the situation. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nepal has formed a task force. They are watching the events every day, and if we receive any instructions from them, we will follow the guidance from our headquarters," he said.

Vigilance on LPG Supply

On reports regarding a possible shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) due to regional tensions, Sharma said that so far, the situation has not affected Nepal, but authorities remain vigilant. "So far, it has not affected Nepal, but we will see over time what will happen. We have to remain alert in all these areas," he added. (ANI)