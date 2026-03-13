Two Indian nationals were killed and several others injured in an attack in Sohar, Oman. India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed condolences and confirmed that its mission is in touch with local authorities to provide all possible assistance.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday expressed condolences on the loss of lives of two Indian nationals in an attack in Oman's Sohar amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He said that the Indian Mission in Oman is in touch with the local authorities and is extending all possible assistance. He wrote in a post on X, "We lost two Indian nationals today in an attack in Sohar, Oman in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Several other Indian nationals were also injured. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Our Mission in Oman is in touch with the local authorities as well as the employer company and is extending all possible assistance." https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2032496456045891664?s=20

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Official Briefing on Casualties

Earlier on Friday, Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), had provided updates about the death of two Indians who passed away in Muscat. He made the remarks during the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia. Mahajan said that of the 10 injured, five had been discharged while others were receiving treatment, with none having serious injuries. He underlined that the mission remains in close touch and continues to provide all assistance. "I wish to share with all of you an incident which has happened in Sohar City in Muscat today. There was an attack, and in this incident, two Indian nationals have died. We express our deepest condolences to their families. Of the 11 injured, 10 are Indians. Out of them, 5 have been discharged after receiving treatment, and 5 others are receiving treatment in local hospitals. None of them are reported to have serious injuries. Our mission is in close touch with the concerned company and local authorities and is rendering all assistance," Mahajan said.

Details of the Drone Attack

Two expatriate workers were killed after debris from a downed drone fell in an industrial area in the Sohar province of Oman, Al Jazeera reported, citing the state news agency.

Citing a security source, Al Jazeera reported that the drone crashed in the al-Awahi industrial area, resulting in the deaths of two foreign workers and injuries to several others. Another drone was shot down in the Sohar province during the same incident.

Escalating Tensions in West Asia

Joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has escalated tension across West Asia on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets. As the war enters its 14th day, the exchange of fire continues with threats of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the energy needs of several nations.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security. (ANI)