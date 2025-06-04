A UP judge has issued a formal notice to a court staffer for serving spoiled ‘dalmoth’ (lentil snack) instead of biscuits during an official visit, calling it serious negligence and demanding a written explanation.

In an unusual turn of events, a judge in Uttar Pradesh has issued a formal notice to a court staff member - not for a legal lapse, but for serving stale dalmoth (a traditional Indian snack) during an official visit.

The incident took place on May 30 in the chamber of the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Gonda during the afternoon court break, reports Bar and Bench. According to the notice, the judge was hosting the Civil Judge (Junior Division) (Fast Track Court) of Gonda, who had come to meet him for an official interaction.

Tea, but no biscuits

Initially, the judge instructed a court staffer to serve tea and biscuits to the visiting judge. While the tea was brought, the biscuits were missing. Upon being asked again, the staff member instead served a bowl of dalmoth, which, as per the judge’s account, was in poor condition and gave off a foul smell.

Spoiled snack, spoiled mood

The judge noted that two containers of good-quality biscuits were already available in the cupboard and the staff member was well aware of this. Yet, he chose to ignore them and served what the judge described as "old, rotten dalmoth, which was in a state to be thrown away."

In the official notice, the judge wrote:

"I asked you to bring the biscuits again, but instead of bringing the biscuits, you kept the dalmoth in an old, spoilt condition and smelling bad. Whereas biscuits were kept in good condition in two boxes in the cupboard. Despite this, you deliberately kept an old rotten dalmoth, which was in a state to be thrown away."

Staffer asked to explain

Calling the act ‘serious negligence’, the judge directed the staff member to submit a written explanation for his conduct. The notice has raised eyebrows in legal circles, with some viewing it as an amusing reminder of how courtroom discipline can extend well beyond legal files, even to the contents of a tea tray.