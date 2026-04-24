Gareth Williams and his nearly 2 -year-old daughter have become social media favourites after sharing their mountain bike adventures in Blaenau Gwent, Wales. Their heartwarming videos have gained over three million views and more than 10,000 followers in a week. Viewers love Indie's excitement, her love for animals and nature, and her Welsh accent.

A father and his little daughter have become internet stars after videos of their bike rides touched hearts around the world. Gareth Williams, 33, from Blaenau Gwent in Wales, began taking his daughter Indie on mountain bike rides after noticing how much she loved riding around the house on her own small bike.

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He bought a special child seat and handlebars that could be fitted to his mountain bike. It turned out to be one of the best decisions he ever made.

Indie fell in love with biking straight away

Gareth said Indie, who is nearly two, enjoyed the rides from the very first moment. "For me, it's the best thing when she asks, 'Can we go and ride the bike?'" he told BBC.

He added that once she gets on, she never wants to get off.

The pair often explore the mountains and woodlands just minutes from their home. Their outdoor trips have quickly become a favourite family activity.

Social media could not get enough

What started as a video for friends and family soon became something much bigger. Gareth filmed a 20-minute ride through local woodland and shared it privately. After receiving a wonderful response, he decided to post it online.

The videos quickly took off. Their Instagram page, called 'daddydaughterrides', has attracted more than 10,000 followers in just one week.

Together, their clips have now been watched more than three million times.

The outdoors is Indie's happy place

Gareth says his daughter loves everything about being outside. She enjoys spotting animals, exploring nature and taking in the beautiful Welsh countryside.

One of her favourite things is looking for cows.

Gareth recalled how a group of Highland cattle once wandered close to their home, even entering their garden. Indie found the whole thing hilarious.

Ever since then, she often asks during rides if they can "see the cows".

A natural in front of the camera

Although Indie seems completely comfortable in the videos, Gareth says she is actually quite shy.

He believes she forgets the camera is even there because it is just the two of them enjoying their time together.That is exactly what people love most. Viewers are seeing a happy little girl simply being herself.

Fans adore her Welsh accent

While many people enjoy the stunning scenery and sweet father-daughter bond, one detail has especially captured hearts.

Indie's adorable Welsh accent has become a huge hit online. Gareth admitted he had never really noticed it himself.

"Loads of people love that," he said with a laugh. "We hear it every day, so we don't notice it."

But viewers certainly have.

A positive corner of the internet

Gareth says the response has been overwhelming but incredibly kind. People regularly comment that the videos brighten their day and make them smile.

Some have even called them the most uplifting thing they have seen online.

For Gareth, sharing these special moments with Indie has been a wonderful surprise