France successfully test-fired the next-gen MICA NG missile from a Rafale jet in supersonic flight. The missile is designed to counter stealth threats. The test comes as India advances plans to procure 114 more Rafale jets for the IAF.

France on Friday (local time) successfully conducted the second development firing of the MICA NG air-to-air missile from a Rafale fighter jet, with the next-generation weapon, designed to counter stealth aircraft, drones and cruise missiles, being tested for the first time in a supersonic flight configuration.

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In a statement following the test, missile manufacturer MBDA highlighted the missile's role in future air combat, saying, "The MICA NG is equipped with advanced technologies that enable it to address high-performance future threats that will be faster and more stealthy." The company added, "In addition to the usual targets covered by air-to-air missiles (aircraft, helicopters), the MICA NG extends its capabilities to targets characterised by very low infrared and electromagnetic signatures, such as drones, stealth fighters, and highly manoeuvrable cruise missiles."

MICA NG's Supersonic Test Details

The test took place at the French defence procurement agency DGA's Missile Testing Centre's Mediterranean site and marked a major step towards the missile's qualification and integration with the Rafale fighter aircraft.

"The second development firing of a MICA NG air-to-air missile (New Generation Missile for Interception, Combat, and Self-Defence) has successfully been made from a Rafale. Conducted for the first time in supersonic flight configuration, this firing took place at the DGA Missile Testing Centre's Mediterranean site," MBDA said. "It is a major step towards the missile's qualification and integration with the Rafale since the first development shot from a Rafale in June 2025," the company added. The firing was carried out jointly by teams from MBDA, DGA, Dassault Aviation and the French Air and Space Force under demanding operational conditions.

Infrared Seeker Performance Validated

According to MBDA, "It successfully evaluated the performance of the MICA NG's infrared seeker in a supersonic flight context, thereby validating its capabilities to handle all types of current and future threats."

The trial focused on the missile's infrared seeker, which automatically adjusts the missile's trajectory using information received from the target. In its infrared configuration, the seeker detects heat signatures emitted by the target.

MBDA said the firing "successfully validated the full deployment chain of the infrared version of the missile, particularly its seeker, even in extremely challenging flight conditions and high temperatures".

The company explained that testing the seeker in a supersonic environment was critical because higher speeds generate greater ambient temperatures around the aircraft and missile, making target detection more challenging. "The higher this temperature, the lower the contrast between the target of interest and the background of the image, and the more difficult it will be for the seeker to detect it. This test validated the capabilities of the MICA NG's infrared seeker under these conditions," MBDA said.

The company noted that the missile is intended to strengthen France's ability to maintain operational superiority in contested and high-intensity airspaces. MBDA added that the MICA NG "will therefore ensure interception, close combat, and self-defence capabilities for fighter aircraft to maintain air superiority, as well as for ships and areas of terrestrial interest in its VL MICA NG version."

India's Rafale Fleet Expansion

The successful test comes as India advances plans for a major expansion of its Rafale fleet. India recently issued a Letter of Request (LoR) to France for a government-to-government deal worth around Rs 3.25 lakh crore to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

The LoR was issued on June 1 by the ministry's Acquisition Wing to French government officials. Under the proposal, 94 of the 114 aircraft would be manufactured in India by Dassault Aviation in partnership with an Indian company.

The French side is expected to respond within the next two to three months, with both countries aiming to conclude negotiations and finalise the deal within a year, the sources added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit France around mid-June, and the proposed Rafale acquisition is likely to feature in discussions with the French leadership.

India is currently facing a critical shortage of fighter squadrons and has been pursuing the induction of an additional 4.5-generation-plus Rafale aircraft to strengthen its combat capabilities. The Indian Air Force and Indian Navy have already placed orders for 62 Rafale aircraft. If approved, the new order for 114 jets would raise the total number of Rafales on order for India to 176. The Indian Navy has also expressed its intent to induct 31 additional aircraft for maritime operations, potentially taking the fleet size beyond 200.

The Defence Acquisition Council cleared the Indian Air Force's proposal for 114 Rafale jets earlier this year as part of efforts to rapidly enhance the service's combat strength. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also concluded his three-day France visit on Thursday, reaffirming the strong and enduring partnership between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force (AAEF).

The programme is expected to include around 50 per cent localisation and will likely provide India with greater flexibility to integrate indigenous weapons and systems. The proposed agreement would mark the first time Rafale fighter jets are manufactured outside France under a government-to-government arrangement. (ANI)