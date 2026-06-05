The Indian High Commission in Nairobi will plant 500,000 trees in Kenya's Amboseli ecosystem over 5 years. The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, launched on World Environment Day, aligns with Kenya's goal to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

High Commission of India in Nairobi on Friday announced that they will plant 500,000 trees in Kenya under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

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India-Kenya Green Partnership

The High Commission said in a statement that on the occasion of World Environment Day 2026, High Commission in association with Drylake Ngelesa Conservancy Amboseli, launched a tree plantation drive to take forward Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This also dovetails with Government of Kenya's goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

Over half-million indigenous trees will be planted in the greater Amboseli ecosystem over the next 5 years under this campaign, the statement said.

High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika was joined by prominent Indian conservationists and wildlife photographers Dileep Kumar and Remya Warrier of Ngelese conservancy, PBSA awardee Prakash Heda, local conservation and county officials and members of Maasai community.

About 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'

"Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" is an effort that shows our respect and dedication towards our motherland and nature. The aim of this campaign is to plant a tree in the name of a mother and create a lasting memory, which will not only protect the environment but also contribute to building a greener and more prosperous future. Both mother and nature are the fundamental bases of life, and through this initiative, we are fulfilling our responsibility. Become a part of "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" and plant a tree to create an unforgettable memory for your mother.

Kenya's National Reforestation Goals

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has continued to coordinate several tree planting activities across the country. The KFS is committed to continuing its tree planting efforts in order to achieve the government's goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032, Kenya Biodiversity said.

Trees are essential for our environment, providing us with clean air, water, and soil. They also help to regulate the climate and protect biodiversity, Kenya Biodiversity notes.

(ANI)