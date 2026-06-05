India has condemned the death of a Serbian UNIFIL peacekeeper in Lebanon, calling for a probe into the attack. As a major troop contributor, India reiterated the need for the safety and security of UN personnel operating under Security Council mandates.

India condemned the death of a UNIFIL peacekeeper and hoped for quick recovery of those injured in the attack in Marjayoun in southeastern Lebanon. Addressing the weekly press briefing, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Regarding the death of the UN peacekeeper, we have condemned the attack on UNIFIL in which a Serbian soldier was killed. India is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions globally. We issued a press statement through our Permanent Mission in New York regarding this incident, and we hope for the quick recovery of those injured."

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As of 1 May 2026, UNIFIL's force consists of 7,478 peacekeepers from 47 troop-contributing countries, of which, 642 are from India, data by the UN reveals. India condemned the attack carried out on UN peacekeepers deployed with UNIFIL on 4 June 2026. We pay tribute to the fallen Serbian Blue Helmet and wish an early recovery to the injured peacekeepers.

India Calls for Accountability

India reiterated the fundamental importance of respecting the sanctity and inviolability of UN premises and personnel. They call upon all parties to ensure the safety and security of UN peacekeepers, who operate under UN Security Council mandates, a statement by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations said. India urges full adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 2589 on Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers, and calls for an immediate and thorough investigation into this attack to bring the perpetrators to justice, and ensure full accountability. https://x.com/IndiaUNNewYork/status/2062568696200007853?s=20

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish said in a post on X, "Our sincere condolences to Serbia and to the family of the Serbian Blue Helmet of UNIFIL who was killed in this deplorable attack. We wish swift recovery to injured peacekeepers from Spain and El Salvador. The world must come together to ensure the safety and security of UN peacekeepers, who operate under UN Security Council mandates." https://x.com/AmbHarishP/status/2062593937185927356?s=20

UN Secretary-General Condemns Attack

Secretary-General of the UN Antonio Guterres condemns the killing of a Serbian peacekeeper serving with UNIFIL when a mortar impacted a UN Position in Lebanon. Two other peacekeepers were wounded. https://x.com/UN_Spokesperson/status/2062576665083961849?s=20

In a post on X, he said, "I condemn the recent killing of a Serbian UNIFIL peacekeeper in Lebanon. Seven peacekeepers serving with UNIFIL have now been killed & several more have been wounded since the escalation in hostilities since March this year. These attacks must stop." https://x.com/antonioguterres/status/2062585411004743843?s=20

Israel Blames Hezbollah for Attack

The Israel Defence Forces on June 4 blamed the death on Hezbollah. In a post on X, the IDF said, "Hezbollah launched mortar shells that hit a UNIFIL position and killed a UN personnel member in southern Lebanon. Overnight, Hezbollah launched several mortar shells that landed inside a UNIFIL force position in the Dibbine area in southern Lebanon--killing a UN personnel member and injuring two others. An examination of the launch trajectory clearly indicates that the fire was carried out by the Hezbollah terrorist organization." https://x.com/IDF/status/2062490874995462499?s=20

Israel Foreign Ministry Urges Hezbollah's Disarmament

The Israel Foreign Ministry called for disarmament of Hezbollah. "Hezbollah mortar fire struck a UNIFIL position in southern Lebanon overnight, killing one UN personnel member and injuring two others. The terror organization's continued militarization of Lebanon has turned civilian communities and international peacekeepers into targets and placed the entire region at risk," it said. https://x.com/IsraelMFA/status/2062580139528270220?s=20

"The Government of Lebanon has an obligation under UN Security Council resolutions to ensure Hezbollah's disarmament and the complete removal of its military infrastructure from Lebanon. Israel expresses its condolences to the family of the victim and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," Israel Foreign Ministry added.

Ongoing Hostilities in the Region

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said earlier in the day that it carried out at least eight attacks on Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon. The group said via statements on Telegram that they carried out the attacks between early Friday morning and Friday afternoon. The strikes continued across Lebanon, despite the announcement of a new US-brokered ceasefire agreed between Lebanese and Israeli officials in Washington DC.

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun slammed Iran in an interview with CNN, saying that Iran is "using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in their negotiation with the United States. It's unacceptable." Lebanon and Israel have technically been in a state of war since Israel's establishment in 1948, CNN reported. The latest conflict - began after Hezbollah fired rockets on Israeli cities in retaliation for an assault by the US and Israel on Iran, which killed the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his senior military command. (ANI)