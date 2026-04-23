A video from IIT Kharagpur showing Professor Aurobinda Routray celebrating his birthday with students has gone viral online. The professor not only cut a cake but also personally served food to his students in a garden setting. The warm gesture impressed social media users, with many praising his kindness and recalling similar memories.

A heartwarming video from IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal is winning hearts online. The clip shows a professor celebrating his birthday with students in a warm and friendly way. The video has gone viral, not for studies or exams, but for kindness and human connection.

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Professor celebrates with students

The video features Aurobinda Routray, who chose to celebrate his birthday with his students. Instead of a formal classroom, the event took place outdoors, creating a relaxed and happy atmosphere.

Students are seen gathering around as the professor cuts a chocolate cake. They cheer and enjoy the moment together.

A gesture that stood out

What made the moment special was what happened next. Instead of being served, Professor Routray personally served food to his students.

He handed out plates and cutlery and made sure everyone was comfortable. The meal included pasta, ice cream, pooris, rice, dal, and different curries.

Students were seen enjoying the food together, making it feel more like a family gathering than a college event.

Video goes viral on social media

The video was shared by a student on Instagram. It quickly gained attention, with many users praising the professor’s simple and kind gesture.

The caption read, “Your professor invited you for his birthday,” which added to the emotional appeal of the video.

Soon, people across social media began reacting, sharing their thoughts and memories.

Internet reacts with joy and nostalgia

Many users said the video reminded them of their college days. Some former students even shared their own experiences with Professor Routray.

One user wrote that the professor had once invited them home during a project. Another called him “very friendly” and said he always replies to emails.

Some joked that their own professors would call the video fake or AI-generated. Others expressed a bit of envy, wishing they had such experiences in college.

A few comments were mixed, but most reactions praised the professor’s humble and caring nature.

More than just a viral clip

The video highlights something important. It shows how small gestures can create strong bonds between teachers and students.

In many places, classrooms are strict and formal. But moments like these remind people that learning is also about connection and respect.

Professor Routray’s celebration has become a symbol of a positive and friendly mentor-student relationship.