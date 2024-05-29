Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    F-35 fighter jet worth $135 million crashes in New Mexico, dramatic video goes viral (WATCH)

    The aircraft involved was a developmental model of the $135 million jet, en route to Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California, over 1,100 kilometers away from Albuquerque.

    F35 fighter jet worth $135 million crashes in New Mexico, dramatic video goes viral (WATCH)
    First Published May 29, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

    A pilot sustained serious injuries after ejecting from an F-35 fighter jet that crashed in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Tuesday. According to two US Department of Defence officials, the aircraft involved was a developmental model of the $135 million jet, en route to Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California, over 1,100 kilometers away from Albuquerque.

    The crash occurred around 1:50 pm local time after refueling at Kirtland Air Force Base, as stated by local outlet KOB4.

    Lieutenant Jason Fejer, a spokesperson for Albuquerque Fire Rescue, mentioned in a social media video that multiple agencies swiftly responded to the crash.

    Videos circulating on social media depict the charred wreckage of the plane ablaze in a field adjacent to a road, with firefighters endeavouring to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, they were able to successfully control the fire, as confirmed by Fejer.

    "Grateful for the rapid action of the first responders who arrived to the scene. Praying for the pilot," Albuquerque's Mayor Tim Keller said on social media.

    The fighter jet crashed near International Sunport in Albuquerque, with the pilot conscious and swiftly transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, according to CBS News. The pilot's affiliation, whether Air Force serviceman or civilian, remains undisclosed.

    This incident marks the second military plane crash in New Mexico within two months, as reported by the New York Post. In April, an F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed in a remote area near Holloman Air Force Base in the southern part of the state. The pilot of that incident sustained minor injuries after ejecting from the aircraft.

    Situated on the southern outskirts of Albuquerque, Kirtland Air Force Base is home to the 377th Air Base Wing.

