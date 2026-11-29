The Chiang Mai Yi Peng Festival in Thailand faced chaos as flaming sky lanterns collided mid-air and fell towards crowds. Viral clips highlighted safety risks, with attendees sharing accounts of burns, scorched clothes and near misses.

The Chiang Mai Yi Peng Festival in Thailand turned chaotic on November 24 after several sky lanterns released during the celebration failed to gain proper altitude, collided mid-air, and tumbled back down toward dense crowds of attendees.

In a video that went viral on social media, several sky lanterns were seen colliding with one another mid-air before bursting into flames and falling towards crowds gathered below, including one man narrowly avoiding being struck by a flaming lantern as it descended dangerously close to him.

Though the Chiang Mai Yi Peng Festival went smoothly overall, with several participating in the event, the viral clips raised concerns over the safety risks posed by flaming sky lanterns falling towards crowded areas.

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The Clips That Raised Concerns Over Festival Safety

Chiang Mai Yi Peng Festival entered its 730th year, having first taken root in centuries-old Lanna traditions of northern Thailand, where celebrations coincide with Loy Krathong to honour Buddhist beliefs, light oil lamps, and release lanterns as a symbol of letting go of misfortune and sending prayers skyward.

However, the festival's traditional lantern releases also carry safety risks, particularly when flaming lanterns fail to rise properly, collide with one another, or drift towards spectators and nearby structures. Several clips from the Chiang Mai Yi Festival, reportedly in Ko Kha District in Lampang Province, went viral on social media, raising concerns about safety risks.

One clip showed a man narrowly escaping a flaming sky lantern as it came tumbling down dangerously close to him, while another captured multiple lanterns colliding mid-air and drifting back down towards the seated spectators, with some catching fire as they descended. The person filming said other lanterns had also fallen nearby, with some burning on the ground around attendees

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Since the Yi Peng Festival is primarily celebrated in northern Thailand, particularly in Chiang Mai, the incident drew attention to the safety concerns surrounding traditional sky lantern releases during the annual celebrations

Though the lantern releases remain an integral part of the centuries-old tradition, the viral footage has renewed questions about crowd safety and the precautions needed to prevent such incidents during large-scale celebrations.

‘Extremely Dangerous’

Following the viral clips showing burning lanterns dropping dangerously close to crowds, some attendees came forward to share their accounts of physical harm and damaged gear, turning a bucket-list cultural moment into a cautionary tale about fire safety at mass gatherings.

However, one festivalgoer took to Instagram to share her experience, describing the event as frightening despite its visual appeal. She highlighted the dangers of open flames, malfunctioning lanterns, and inadequate safety measures, saying she even saw someone's hair catch fire.

“The biggest issue is that it’s extremely dangerous. Even with safety precautions and staff running around with fire extinguishers whenever something catches fire, there are open flames everywhere. It’s easy to accidentally brush against the torches, and I literally saw someone’s hair catch fire,” she wrote.

“Moreover, many lanterns fail to lift off properly and end up flying directly towards people while still carrying flames. It’s terrifying. The constant fear of getting burned kept me from truly enjoying the moment,” she added.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Khaosod English on November 23, Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) had urged people attending the Loy Krathong and Yi Peng celebrations to exercise caution, identifying accidents involving sky lanterns and fire hazards as major safety concerns.

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