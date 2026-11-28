A now-viral video shows a drunk man folding strangers' clothes in Bangkok. The funny video invited a pool of reactions from netizens. Keep scrolling to know more!

Another day, another bizarre video on the internet. Yes, you read that right. This one in particular will make you laugh. People do all sorts of things when they get drunk. But when tipsiness makes you go for funny stuff, that's hilarious on a whole new level. Yes, a now-viral video shows an alleged drunk folding a stranger's laundry on the road. The man stops on the street and notices laundry drying on the stand. He picks outfits one and by one and starts to fold them and places them neatly. This hilarious video has gone viral for all the right reasons.

About The Incident

In Bangkok's Bang Waek Soi 2, a man who was allegedly intoxicated was seen folding clothing that were hanging outside of multiple residences. He moved from one house to another, folding laundry without being asked, which shocked the locals. Since then, a video of the incident has gone viral, and others on the internet have expressed how much they would love for him to visit their homes in the future. The man's nationality is still a mystery.

Netizens Are Reacting and How!

It took no time for netizens to react to this funny video. One wrote, “gooooooood heart.”

Another one wrote, “He is wasted but udeful.”

One more comment read, “I want them to come stroll through my house too.”

Another comment read, “After watching a few times, he does not look drunk to me. His movements are intentional and he’s grounded, not swaying. These, may be, are actually his? He left one unfolded because it was still wet? LOL I’m confused.”