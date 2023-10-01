Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explosion near Turkish Parliament prompts govt to label it 'terrorist attack' | WATCH

    According to official statements issued by the ministry, the incident unfolded when "two terrorists arrived in a light military vehicle at around 9:30 am (0630 GMT), in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of the Interior, and carried out a bomb attack."

    Explosion near Turkish Parliament prompts govt to label it 'terrorist attack' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events on a tense Sunday morning in Ankara, Turkey, an explosion rocked the vicinity of the parliament building. The incident occurred just hours before the parliament was scheduled to open its new session, sending shockwaves through the city. The Turkish interior ministry swiftly classified the explosion as a 'terrorist attack,' raising concerns about security and safety in the heart of the capital.

    According to official statements issued by the ministry, the incident unfolded when "two terrorists arrived in a light military vehicle at around 9:30 am (0630 GMT), in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of the Interior, and carried out a bomb attack." The nature and extent of the damage caused by the explosion are yet to be fully assessed, but early reports suggest a significant impact.

    'Beyond cleanliness': PM Modi advocates fitness in latest drive | WATCH

    Television footage broadcasted images of bomb disposal units meticulously examining a vehicle parked in the affected area, highlighting the urgency of the situation. In response to the incident, security forces quickly erected barricades in the vicinity to secure the area and manage the unfolding crisis.

    The situation escalated further as Turkish media outlets reported the unnerving sound of gunfire echoing through the vicinity, intensifying the atmosphere of chaos and uncertainty. In response to these reports, emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, with paramedics and law enforcement personnel working diligently to assess the situation and provide any necessary assistance.

    Operation Moonlight in Kerala: Vigilance raids Bevco outlets; massive irregularities found in liquor sales

    As investigations into the incident are underway, both the government and citizens await further details and updates regarding the nature of the attack, its perpetrators, and any potential casualties. This sudden and alarming event serves as a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges facing the region and the ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and stability of the Turkish capital.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2023, 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Decoding Pakistan's dangerous 'nuclear' gameplay

    Decoding Pakistan's dangerous 'nuclear' gameplay

    Qaiser Farooq, one of India's most-wanted terrorists killed in Pakistan? WATCH viral video

    Qaiser Farooq, one of India's most-wanted terrorists killed in Pakistan? WATCH viral video

    Harry Potter fans pay tribute to Michael Gambon at Hogwarts Castle in a unique way watch avv

    Harry Potter fans pay tribute to Michael Gambon at Hogwarts Castle in a unique way | WATCH

    Indian envoy to UK denied entry to Gurdwara in Scotland

    Indian envoy to UK denied entry to Gurdwara in Scotland (WATCH)

    New York City declares state of emergency after flash floods; dramatic videos go viral - WATCH snt

    New York City declares state of emergency after flash floods; dramatic videos go viral - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    football EPL 2023/24: Exact reason why VAR disallowed Liverpool star Luis Diaz's goal against Tottenham revealed osf

    EPL 2023/24: Exact reason why VAR disallowed Liverpool star Luis Diaz's goal against Tottenham revealed

    Fans speculate 'Salaar' is remake of 'Ugramm': True or False? FIND SHG EAI

    Fans speculate 'Salaar' is remake of 'Ugramm': True or False? FIND

    football ISL 2023-24: Coach Carles Cuadrat cautions East Bengal FC despite victory over Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Carles Cuadrat cautions East Bengal FC despite victory over Hyderabad FC

    Asian Games 2023: Parveen Hooda assures medal in boxing; secures 2024 Paris Olympics berth snt

    Asian Games 2023: Parveen Hooda assures medal in boxing; secures 2024 Paris Olympics berth

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut hits out at trolls calling film a box-office disaster; Read ATG

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut hits out at trolls calling film a box-office disaster; Read

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon